Companies will be able to remotely control phones with Android 12, Google announces

Officially released last Monday (4), the Android 12 should soon gain new features aimed at the corporate use of cell phones. Google’s goal is add a kind of “work mode” to the operating system.
According to information from Google, companies’ IT teams will be able to have autonomy to monitor access and even control data USB on your corporate devices.
Technicians will be able to decide which input methods (keyboards) users can use, thus avoiding the risk of third-party apps capturing sensitive company information.
It will still be possible to disable USB signaling for connections other than charging and thus prevent the device from connecting to laptops or other accessories, in addition to the network division that only allows connection to work applications.
Google also promised measures that also ensure a safe environment from intrusion. With this, users will be able to access confidential files reliably, while other applications will still be available under the 4G bands.
THE changes are expected to be released on Android 12 after the Pixel 6 release later this month. Google has scheduled an online event for October 27th aimed at IT professionals interested in the new OS security protocols.
What did you think about this feature? Important for companies? Leave your opinion in the comments below!