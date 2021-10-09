Companies will be able to remotely control phones with Android 12, Google announces

Officially released last Monday (4), the Android 12 should soon gain new features aimed at the corporate use of cell phones. Google’s goal is add a kind of “work mode” to the operating system. According to information from Google, companies’ IT teams will be able to have autonomy to monitor access and even control data USB on your corporate devices.

Technicians will be able to decide which input methods (keyboards) users can use, thus avoiding the risk of third-party apps capturing sensitive company information. It will still be possible to disable USB signaling for connections other than charging and thus prevent the device from connecting to laptops or other accessories, in addition to the network division that only allows connection to work applications.