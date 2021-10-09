Company offers balloon flights to space for less than R$300 thousand

1 in 5 World View project to be launched in 2024 Credit: World View

two in 5 Balloon will travel at a height of 30,000 meters, four times more than a commercial aircraft Credit: World View

3 in 5 Passengers will be in a capsule attached to the balloon Credit: World View

4 in 5 Planned view of space Credit: World View

5 in 5 Flight should last between six and twelve hours before safely returning to Earth Credit: World View

What do you do for bragging rights when you’ve visited the Grand Canyon, the Great Barrier Reef and the Pyramids of Giza?

You’ll see them all again – but from space.

Stratospheric ballooning company World View has just opened reservations for five-day balloon trips that promise to take travelers 30,000 meters above some of the most magnificent landmarks on the planet.

Want to check if you can see the Great Wall of China from space? The purpose of World View is to allow passengers to discover with their own eyes.

The company’s first commercial flights are scheduled to begin in early 2024 – with Grand Canyon National Park as the location for its first base – and travel costs US$50,000 (about R$275,000) per seat.

global ambition

The company states in a press release that “the World View space tourism experience is the cheapest, longest lasting and most accessible space experience on Earth.”

Headquartered in Arizona, USA, and headed since 2019 by former Insitu CEO Ryan Hartman, World View has ambitious plans.

After Arizona opens for its first base in the Grand Canyon, its next targets are—in order of planned dates—the Great Barrier Reef in Australia; the Serengeti in Kenya; Northern Lights, in Norway; the Amazon, in Brazil, the Pyramids of Giza, in Egypt, and finally, the Great Wall of China, in Mongolia.

These are the locations that World View is calling the “Seven Wonders of the World, Stratospheric Edition”.

The idea is for flights to take off from these locations and carry eight passengers and two crew members up to 30,000 meters high, about four times taller than a standard commercial airline flight.

From there, it is possible to zoom in on all of these planned locations, in a zero-pressure balloon and pressurized space capsule, which will then gently float in the atmosphere, allowing visitors to experience the curvature of the Earth and the incredible darkness of space.

Each voyage will last from six to 12 hours, during which guests can enjoy the onboard dining and bar, internet connection, check out Earth observation cameras and star telescopes or just relax in the fully reclining seats.

It’s all part of what promises to be an immersive five-day experience, during which participants will have trips off-base to explore the local wonders at ground level.

Hartman told the CNN that this can include “helicopter rides, hot air balloon rides and many other excursions.”

Making the world better – from space

It’s not just World View’s ambitions – or even its balloons – that are grand. The company also has big ideas about the impact of its space tourism travels.

By bringing “as many people as possible to the edge of space”, the company’s hope is that “they will see a world without borders and come back motivated to make the world a better place”.

Well, the world is fighting a lot already and nothing has worked yet – so can we also give the stratospheric thing a chance?

World View supported this mission in conjunction with the nonprofit Space For Humanity for its maiden flight.

Space for Humanity will select citizens through a review process, after which they will receive specialized training, primarily on how to use their space experiences to address the challenges they face as leaders on Earth. The non-profit organization will cover all expenses of the chosen ones, which will be paid through the organization’s fundraising efforts.

For everyone else, paying participants can now reserve their place in line for commercial flights with an initial deposit of $500 (approximately R$2,750).

(Translated text. Click here to read the original)