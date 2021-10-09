Congress and government isolate Guedes

The information that the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, keeps US$ 9.55 million in the account of an offshore company controlled by him, increased the bombing suffered by him in Congress and even among sectors of the government. The disclosure does not make him a “dismissable” minister, but it makes the processing and approval of agendas on the economic agenda more difficult.

The administrative reform process is an example of how Guedes has been isolated. As informed to People’s Gazette, the head of the economic team was already articulating, by the government, the vote on the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) 32/2020.

Palace and congressional sources admit that it has become a harder task to support him in certain economic agendas, not just administrative reform. The reform of the Income Tax (IR), which proposes the taxation of profits and dividends at 15%, is another example of a text that will have difficulties to go to the vote and be approved. The text was approved in early September and has been stuck in the Senate ever since.

“Gueses managed to make it less tolerable, because it is intolerable that he proposes to tax profits and dividends with the [patrimônio] his out there [em offshore]”, alerts a palatial interlocutor.

Even deputies more aligned with the government who voted against Guedes’ summons to the Chamber on Wednesday (6), following the party’s guidance, say they are embarrassed.

“It’s an uncomfortable situation for the base. There is an ethical conflict, the guy is the head of the tax authority and puts his own assets away from the rules he proposes and establishes for others”, says one deputy.

“There is no way to defend himself. He will have to come to justify himself”, points out a second deputy, from the Centrão, who voted in favor of the summons.

Why Bolsonaro is not considering the resignation of Guedes

Regardless of the progress of actions against Guedes, he will not be isolated to the point of no longer meeting with Bolsonaro, ministers or no longer being heard by leaders and other party political leaders in Congress.

The minister is still personally honored by Bolsonaro, according to sources. Allies of the base in Congress also point to the expectation that Bolsonaro has to recover the voters in the center with possible positive responses from the economy. “The president still ‘salutes’ to Guedes because he clings to the prospect of the economy saving him, and he trusts that Guedes’ economic policy will bear fruit in the medium term,” says a deputy.

In Planalto, the information is that, at least for now, dismissal is not considered. “There is no movement towards punishment,” maintains a palatial interlocutor. “Gueses is driving everybody crazy, wanting the approval of the reforms. What will happen is that some votes will be hindered and others he will not get the expected support”, points out a second source.

Even though it is a priority for Planalto and not just for Guedes, the reading is that the IR reform has become more complex to be approved under the terms that the head of the economic team wants. “The Senate is already a more difficult house to work in than the Chamber”, recalls a palatial interlocutor, noting that a large number of senators criticize the text since the vote in the Chamber.

How has Guedes’ relationship with the government and the base deteriorated

The Economy Minister was already being demanded behind the scenes by parliamentarians from the Centrão regarding the increase in inflation, especially regarding cooking gas and fuels.

“The guy [Guedes] it is shielded, untouchable, unquestionable, unreachable. The guy doesn’t want to mess with Petrobras’ pricing policy, doesn’t want to subsidize gas, and the president will pay the price for that in 2022”, criticizes a deputy from the Centrão. “Guedes raises this issue [inflação do gás e dos combustíveis] in priority spreadsheet, is wrong. You have to change the prices for “yesterday”, take the loss and then see where you decide,” says a second member of parliament.

Guedes’ liberal agenda has fallen into disrepute even with “Bolsonarist” deputies, who fear the impact that the economy could have on Bolsonaro’s reelection. For some of these “root” allies, the government should discuss subsidies to mitigate the impacts on Brazilians’ pockets.

“It needs to be resolved now, even because the effects of a correction in prices take some time to happen”, analyzes a pocket expert. “Guedes does not have the perception of the time and the political difficulties of a reversal of the situation of electoral collapse that we can reach if the gas remains at R$ 120 for another three, four months”, says another.

Even deputies allied with Guedes and opponents of Bolsonaro in the Chamber admit that the offshore case is harmful to the minister. “It’s one more element of wear. I think it has been wearing out and weakening since the beginning, mainly because the president himself did not seek to strengthen Guedes for his own corporatist and non-liberal interests”, he analyzes. The source, however, does not believe in a layoff. “I don’t think that, at this stage of the championship, I would have enough space or strength for a change of minister”, he ponders.

Loss of Space on the Esplanade

In the ministerial reform in March, Bolsonaro recreated the defunct Ministry of Labor and handed it over to Minister Onyx Lorenzoni. With no control over inflation, the minister became a laughingstock on the Esplanade of Ministries.

“In the deliveries of 1,000 days, the joke was like this: Tarcisio [Freitas, ministro da Infraestrutura] will deliver highways and the [Marcelo] cheesy [ministro da Saúde] will deliver vaccines. And Guedes has inflation, rising gas and fuels to deliver,” says a government advisor.

What is the expectation in Congress regarding the summons of the minister

The government’s allied base in Congress expects Guedes to explain himself, but does not have high expectations that the minister will convince the vast majority, given the climate of animosity. Even some of the 142 votes against his summons to the plenary were not necessarily to shield him, but rather Bolsonaro. “We cannot wear out the president,” explains a deputy.

The base closest to Bolsonaro knows that the opposition will use the summons to attack the government and the president of the republic. The Centrão leaders, on the other hand, understand that it will be an opportunity for Guedes himself to defend himself, although they also saw the vote as a thermometer of how little power the minister will have to approve agendas of his interest.

“See that the votes in favor of convening Guedes reached precisely the total he is seeking to approve the administrative reform”, comments a deputy from the Centrão. The request for the minister to go to the Chamber was approved by 310 votes in favour. A PEC, as in the case of administrative reform, needs 308 votes.

Behind the scenes, opposition senators have not ruled out a call for impeachment against Guedes, as they did in 2020 against then Education Minister Abraham Weintraub. On Thursday (7), a request signed by more than 200 entities mobilized through the Valem Mais Rights Coalition filed a request against Guedes in the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The request for impeachment against Guedes does not refer to the offshore controlled by him, but opponents do not rule out maturing the idea and proposing another request, even without precedent, for impeachment against ministers of state, despite the legal provision by Law No. 1.079/50, which provides for crimes of responsibility.

The government base disdains and understands that the STF jurisprudence provides that only the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) can denounce ministers of state. Independent senators such as Lasier Martins (Podemos-RS), leader of the Podemos-PSDB-PSL block, preach sobriety to the discussion.

“Until the public hearing required by the Chamber, there will be a lot of gossip, a lot of demands and a lot of criticism, but hardly anything will be decided regarding Guedes”, analyzes Martins. “Now, everything will depend on what he says regarding the immediate future,” adds the senator…