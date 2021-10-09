Congress approves 92% cut in Science resources

The National Congress approved on Thursday 7 a project that withdraws resources from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation to be used in other portfolios.

About 690 million reais were reallocated at the request of the Ministry of Economy. The measure represents a cut of 92% of resources allocated this year to scholarships and research support.

With the authorization of Congress, 150 million reais will now go to the Ministry of Regional Development for protection actions in risk areas. Another 100 million will be transferred to pay for housing quotas of the Residential Lease Fund.

The Ministry of Education will receive 107 million, for the granting of scholarships in higher education, and the Ministry of Health will keep 50 million, for basic sanitation.

The amount that will remain to be invested in research will be only 55 million, 8% of what was initially planned.

Without the money, scholarships may be lost and the CNPq (National Council for Scientific and Technological Development) public notice, one of the most important in Brazil, suspended.

The cut makes it impossible to improve scientific research in the country. In addition, studies that have already started will have to be suspended due to lack of resources.

