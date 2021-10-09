Conmebol suspends Boca managers and players for confusion against Atlético-MG

This Friday (08), Conmebol announced punishments to Boca Juniors, referring to the last 16 of the Libertadores, where it was eliminated by Atlético-MG. They happened because of the conflicts at Mineirão, on July 20th, the date of the second confrontation between the teams.

The top authority of South American football punished six players of the Argentine team, with penalties of up to six games in suspension. In addition to them, club officers also received sanctions. Two of them are even banned from entering stadiums for two years.

In total, the fines to Boca Juniors totaled R$1.3 million. Athletes and members of the board came into conflict with Mineirão security guards that night, with depredation of the stadium’s facilities and also physical attacks on professionals.

PUNISHMENT TO THE MOUTH: