Cora dies a virgin after being shot that had Zé Alfredo as a target

Mauril (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) will not give truce to José Alfredo (Alexander Nero). In the next chapters of “Empire”, the malvadão will try to shoot the Comendador, right in the middle of the parade of the União de Santa Teresa Samba School.

Blush (Marjorie Estiano), masked, sees Maurílio dressed as death, holding a gun and is sure that Zé Alfredo will be the target.

She looks for the Commander, who is on the float that symbolizes the empire conquered by him. Who is with him there is Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral), the children Clara (Andréia Horta), Lucas (Daniel Rocha) and Peter (Caio Blat) and of Du (josie person).

Cora scales the allegory and Marta will be irritated by that unbearable presence in a moment of glory for the family.

Cora tries to alert:

“Run away, Joe! Death is coming there!”

Maurílio will also get on the float, but from behind. He takes aim at his big rival and shoots. The virgin Cora throws herself in front and it is she who will be shot.

IN THE ARMS OF GREAT LOVE

Poor thing! Cora is shot and falls into the arms of her great love. On the verge of death, she still begs for a kiss.

“I’m going to die, maiden… After so long keeping me to you… It’s not fair…”

He feels compassion for the girl, who has always begged for his attention and a night of love with him, and kisses her on the mouth. She then slips and falls passed out.

REALITY OR IMAGINATION?

Taken to the hospital, she undergoes a very delicate surgery, as the bullet pierces her lung. After the operation, when she is recovering in her room in the ICU, she receives a “visit” from the Commander. He appears to give you the long-awaited night of love.

José Alfredo turns off the devices and says he is ready to satisfy the shrew’s desire. The villain screams with pleasure.

“You were mine, Zé, and it was better than I thought. You made me a woman!”

The manager replies that he loves her and she reciprocates.

A few minutes later, the nurse enters the room and listens to the patient’s report.

“My brother-in-law was here. He lay with me and loved me! Fulfilled his destiny. It made me a woman”, says Cora, delighted.

“But I was at my station, at the end of the corridor, and I know that no one came in here”, answers the employee, leaving the viewer in doubt if the night of love really took place.

The villain insists on the story and ends up getting very nervous, with her heartbeat racing. The nurse soon calls the doctor on duty, who tries to save her using defibrillators.

Josue (Roberto Birindelli) appears asking the boss what the destination is. He indicates the hospital, which reinforces that it was all a delusion for Cora. Meanwhile, the shrew sees a figure coming out of her and dies. A trickle of green liquid runs from the corner of Cora’s mouth like a poison, alluding to a snake.

