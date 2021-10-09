Corinthians announces ticket values ​​for the match against the Flu

Corinthians’ board announced the prices and conditions for purchasing tickets for the match against Fluminense, next Wednesday (13th), at Neo Química Arena. Values ​​range from R$40 for the sectors behind the goals to R$500 for fans who intend to watch the match in one of the stadium boxes. All sales will be made exclusively through the internet through the websites: www.gressocorinthians.com.br and www.fieltorcedor.com.br.

Buying priority will be given to fans who purchased tickets for the matches against Ituano and Palmeiras in last year’s Campeonato Paulista and, due to the pandemic, were unable to follow the game. Afterwards, sales will be opened to partner-fans and, finally, to Corinthians fans who are not Fiel Torcedor customers.

By determination of the Government of the State of São Paulo, Corinthians is free to occupy only 30% of the capacity of its stadium in the confrontation with Fluminense, which gives approximately 14,400 fans. In the game against Bahia, the club sold just over 10,000 tickets and recorded an income of over R$500,000.

Fans who buy tickets must present proof of two doses of vaccination or a single dose of Janssen. For those who have not completed the immunization cycle, access to the stage can be performed with the presentation of a PCR test or a negative antigen for covid-19. The use of face masks is also mandatory.

See ticket prices:

NORTH ENGOV – BRL 40.00

SOUTH DORIL – BRL 40.00

EAST UPPER LATERAL NEOSALDINA – R$ 54.00

EAST UPPER CENTRAL NEOSALDINA – R$ 54.00

EAST LOWER SIDE EPOCLER – R$ 80.00

LOWEST EAST CENTRAL EPOCLER – R$ 100.00

UPPER WEST BENEGRIP – R$ 180.00

LOWER WEST CORNER BUSCOPAN – R$ 200.00

LOWER WEST SIDE BUSCOPAN – R$ 220.00

LOW CENTRAL WEST BUSCOPAN – R$ 250.00

OESTE BUSINESS NEO QUÍMICA ARENA – R$ 500.00

NEO QUÍMICA ARENA ROOMS – R$ 500.00