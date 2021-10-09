Corinthians faces Taubat to maintain leadership of Paulisto Female; see details

Corinthians enters the field this Saturday afternoon to maintain their unbeaten record at Paulistão Mulher. At 3 pm, the team visits Taubaté, at the Joaquim de Morais Filho Stadium, for the penultimate round of the first stage of the state.
With eight wins and one draw so far, Corinthians has added 25 points and is already classified for the semifinals of Paulistão. It is important to highlight that the Parque São Jorge team is fighting for the third championship in 2021.
Opponents this Saturday, Taubaté has 13 points and needs a victory to continue with a chance of qualifying for the next stage. Remembering that the four best placed advance to the semifinals of the competition – see table below.
So that you, the fan, know everything about the duel, the My Timon details all match information below. Check out!
lineup
As usual, coach Arthur Elias must announce the lineup one hour before the match. A probable Corinthians to face Taubaté this Saturday has: Kemelli; Kati, Tarciane, Gi Campiolo and Yasmim; Gabi Zanotti and Ingryd; Gabi Portilho, Adriana, Jheniffer and Miriã.
Arbitration
The referee responsible for the confrontation is Thiago Lourenço de Mattos, who will be assisted by Denis Matheus Afonso Ferreira and João Petrucio Marimônio de Jesus dos Santos. The fourth referee will be Daniel Carlos Luciano Fernandes.
Streaming
Corinthians fans will have two ways to watch this Saturday’s duel live from Paulistão Play and Elevensports.
Check the updated classification of the São Paulo Women’s Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|Corinthians
|25
|9
|8
|1
|0
|42
|3
|39
|93
|2nd
|São Paulo
|24
|9
|8
|0
|1
|29
|3
|26
|89
|3rd
|railway
|21
|9
|7
|0
|two
|21
|8
|13
|78
|4th
|saints
|19
|9
|6
|1
|two
|18
|6
|12
|70
|5th
|palm trees
|16
|9
|5
|1
|3
|19
|6
|13
|59
|6th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|16
|9
|5
|1
|3
|17
|5
|12
|59
|7th
|Taubate
|13
|9
|4
|1
|4
|12
|13
|-1
|48
|8th
|Saint Joseph
|12
|9
|4
|0
|5
|15
|16
|-1
|44
|9th
|youth reality
|6
|9
|1
|3
|5
|two
|28
|-26
|22
|10th
|National-SP
|4
|9
|1
|1
|7
|3
|34
|-31
|15
|11th
|Pinda
|1
|9
|0
|1
|8
|1
|28
|-27
|4
|12th
|Portuguese
|0
|9
|0
|0
|9
|two
|31
|-29
|0
See also all rounds and more information about the classification of the São Paulo Women’s Championship on the special page with the competition table.
