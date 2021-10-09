Corinthians faces Taubat to maintain leadership of Paulisto Female; see details

Corinthians enters the field this Saturday afternoon to maintain their unbeaten record at Paulistão Mulher. At 3 pm, the team visits Taubaté, at the Joaquim de Morais Filho Stadium, for the penultimate round of the first stage of the state.

With eight wins and one draw so far, Corinthians has added 25 points and is already classified for the semifinals of Paulistão. It is important to highlight that the Parque São Jorge team is fighting for the third championship in 2021.

Opponents this Saturday, Taubaté has 13 points and needs a victory to continue with a chance of qualifying for the next stage. Remembering that the four best placed advance to the semifinals of the competition – see table below.

the My Timon details all match information below.

lineup

As usual, coach Arthur Elias must announce the lineup one hour before the match. A probable Corinthians to face Taubaté this Saturday has: Kemelli; Kati, Tarciane, Gi Campiolo and Yasmim; Gabi Zanotti and Ingryd; Gabi Portilho, Adriana, Jheniffer and Miriã.

Arbitration

The referee responsible for the confrontation is Thiago Lourenço de Mattos, who will be assisted by Denis Matheus Afonso Ferreira and João Petrucio Marimônio de Jesus dos Santos. The fourth referee will be Daniel Carlos Luciano Fernandes.

Streaming

Corinthians fans will have two ways to watch this Saturday’s duel live from Paulistão Play and Elevensports.

Check the updated classification of the São Paulo Women’s Championship

Female Paulista ranking table Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st Corinthians 25 9 8 1 0 42 3 39 93 2nd São Paulo 24 9 8 0 1 29 3 26 89 3rd railway 21 9 7 0 two 21 8 13 78 4th saints 19 9 6 1 two 18 6 12 70 5th palm trees 16 9 5 1 3 19 6 13 59 6th Red Bull Bragantino 16 9 5 1 3 17 5 12 59 7th Taubate 13 9 4 1 4 12 13 -1 48 8th Saint Joseph 12 9 4 0 5 15 16 -1 44 9th youth reality 6 9 1 3 5 two 28 -26 22 10th National-SP 4 9 1 1 7 3 34 -31 15 11th Pinda 1 9 0 1 8 1 28 -27 4 12th Portuguese 0 9 0 0 9 two 31 -29 0

