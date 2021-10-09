Corinthians has the best attack in the 2nd round of the Brasileirão

After a sequence of irregular results, Corinthians managed to get right in the last games. The team hit a streak of 10 unbeaten games, evolved with the arrival of the reinforcements and jumped in Brasileirão to 5th place with 37 points – two away for the vice-leadership.

Timão’s positive moment includes, among other factors, its good offensive performance. After all, the Alvinegros are owners of the best attack in the 2nd round of the national tournament.

Corinthians scored nine goals in five games in the game (one against Atlético-GO, one against América-MG, two against Palmeiras, two against Bragantino and three against Bahia).

The feat leaves the team ahead of Flamengo, Atlético-MG and Athletico-PR, who put eight balls in the net in the second half of the competition.

The reinforcements have directly contributed to the good offensive performance of Corinthians. Of the team’s nine goals in the second round, five were scored by newly signed players (three by Róger Guedes, one by Renato Augusto and one by Giuliano). The others were marked by Gabriel Pereira, Gustavo Mosquito, Cantillo and Jô.

In all, Corinthians’ top scorer in the Brasileirão is Jô, with six goals. Róger Guedes is already in second, with four goals, and the young Adson appears in third, with three.