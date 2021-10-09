Corinthians has the largest audience and income in the first week with fans at the Brasileirão stadiums

Last Tuesday, Corinthians beat Bahia 3-1, in a game that marked the return of Fiel to Neo Química Arena. This was one of the 17 matches held with the public in Brasileirão, since the clubs agreed with the gradual return of the fans.

The duel valid for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship had 10,040 people and an income of R$ 520,529.90. With these numbers, Fiel made Corinthians lead the rankings in audience and income in the 17 games played so far. The information is from the portal UOL.

According to the calculation of the My Timon, Corinthians celebrated the first game with the fans at the stadium and evaluated that everything went as planned.

At Maracanã, 7,315 people watched Flamengo’s victory against Athletico Paranaense, with an income of R$ 450,620.00. With that, the team from Rio is in second place. The third was in Rio Grande do Sul, in a match between Grêmio and Cuiabá, which had 6,847 fans present and an income of R$ 363,946.00.

Corinthians welcomes Fiel again next Wednesday, October 13th. At Neo Química Arena, Timão will face Fluminense, at 9 pm (GMT). Before that, however, the Parque São Jorge club visits Sport, this Saturday.

