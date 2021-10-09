Corinthians has three embezzlements and six hanging to face Sport this Saturday

Corinthians faces Sport this Saturday. At Arena Pernambuco, the ball starts at 4:30 pm, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. In search of the G4, Timão enters the field with three embezzlements and six hanging.

The embezzlement list has Ruan Oliveira, which undergoes surgical revision on the left knee. Beyond, roni suffered a ligament sprain in his right knee. Finally, Willian felt discomfort in the posterior muscle of the left thigh.

Due to William’s absence, Marquinhos was related. He is the only news regarding the list of the match against Bahia. After going through a loan period at Sport, the athlete can play on the opposite side this Saturday.

Meanwhile, hanging players are Cantillo, Cassius, Fabio Santos, Fagner, João Victor and Marks. It is worth remembering that Roni also accumulated two yellow cards, but as he is out of the game, he is not in danger of taking any punishment.

That said, the probable Corinthians lineup has Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fabio Santos; Cantillo, Gabriel Pereira, Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Adson; Roger Guedes.

