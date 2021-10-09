Corinthians publishes guidelines on ticket sales for the match against Fluminense

Last Friday night, Corinthians published a note with guidance to the public and ticket values ​​for the match against Fluminense, on October 13, at 9 pm, valid for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. The clash will be the second with the partial presence of the fans at the Neo Química Arena.

The stadium’s occupancy capacity remains limited to 30%. It is noteworthy that compliance with health regulations against Covid-19 is necessary, such as the use of an easy protective mask, hand hygiene with alcohol gel and physical distance.

Furthermore, according to the rules of the São Paulo State Committee, to enter the stadium, the fan must present:

Proof of full vaccination (two doses of Coronavac, Astrazeneca or Pfizer vaccine, or single dose from Janssen).

In the case of those who do not yet have complete immunization, proof of a dose of the vaccine together with a negative PCR test (valid for 48 hours before departure) or an antigen test (under 24 hours).

When purchasing tickets, proof of vaccination will be requested, which must be presented through an image. Furthermore, the same proof must be physically presented at the entrance to the stadium, as well as the negative PCR or antigen test, if necessary.

The Parque São Jorge club asks the public to arrive at the venue with at least one hour before departure start time, that is, at 8 pm, to avoid crowding at the entrance. In the same sense, it is required that there is a shift in the seats.

Ticket sales information:

As there will be no physical box office, ticket sales will be made exclusively online, through the Fiel Torcedor and Ingressos Corinthians websites.

Saturday, October 9, from 5 pm: Sales will be open exclusively to fans with credits related to matches suspended by the pandemic. Tickets will be available until the maximum limit of 20% of the allowed capacity for the duel is reached. Those who are unable to use these credits on this occasion will be able to use them in the next match.

Saturday, October 9th, from 9 pm: Exclusive opening for the My Points of Return Campaign participants.

Sunday, October 10, from 10 am: Opening of ticket sales for Fiel Torcedor beneficiaries, following the program’s priority order.

Monday, October 11, from 10 am: Opening of sales of remaining tickets for general fans.

Ticket values ​​by sector:

NORTH ENGOV – BRL 40.00

SOUTH DORIL – BRL 40.00

EAST UPPER LATERAL NEOSALDINA – R$ 54.00

EAST UPPER CENTRAL NEOSALDINA – R$ 54.00

EAST LOWER SIDE EPOCLER – R$ 80.00

LOW EAST CENTRAL EPOCLER – R$ 100.00

UPPER WEST BENEGRIP – BRL 180.00

LOWER WEST CORNER BUSCOPAN – R$ 200.00

LOWER WEST SIDE BUSCOPAN – R$ 220.00

LOW CENTRAL WEST BUSCOPAN – R$ 250.00

OESTE BUSINESS NEO QUÍMICA ARENA – R$ 500.00

NEO QUÍMICA ARENA ROOMS – R$ 500.00

* Discounts: My Life (20%), My Story (25%), My Love (30%)

