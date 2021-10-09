Corinthians streak put to the test against Sport in Pernambuco

Coach Sylvinho’s Corinthians is going through its best phase of the season. There are ten games of invincibility, proximity to the G4 and the protagonists of the reinforcements. The positive moment will be put to the test this afternoon (9), at 4:30 pm (Brasilia time), when the team faces Sport, at Arena Pernambuco, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Historically, Leão da Ilha is usually a stepping stone for Corinthians when they play in Pernambuco. In the era of straight points, Timão played as a visitor against Sport on nine occasions and totaled only 29.6% of the disputed points. Furthermore, on the stage of today’s match, Alvinegro never won (two defeats and one draw).

To break the taboo and impose himself on Sport, Sylvinho has a practically complete team. Among the holders, only midfielder Willian is absent and must be replaced by Adson, Jô or Gustavo Mosquito. Reinforcements Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Roger Guedes will be on the field in search of the 11th unbeaten game at the Brazilian Nationals.

The satisfactory performance in games as home team also plays in Corinthians’ favor. In this edition of Serie A, the team has the fourth best performance as a visitor and was defeated only once, against Fortaleza, at Arena Castelão. In addition, Alvinegro had six draws and five wins playing away from their domains.

Corinthians has 37 points and, in the event of a victory, can overtake Fortaleza, Palmeiras and Flamengo and take second place. This afternoon’s clash is also worth a lot to Leão da Ilha. The northeastern team has 23 points and can leave the relegation zone, leaving Bahia, Grêmio and Santos behind on the leaderboard.

Corinthians Live

After the match in Recife, follow the Corinthians Live with Ricardo Perrone and Vitor Guedes analyzing Timão’s performance on UOL’s Home, on Corinthians’ page on UOL Esporte, on UOL Channel or on UOL’s YouTube channel.