Corinthians visits Sport to try to return to the G4 of the Brazilian; know everything

Corinthians has an important commitment this Saturday afternoon. Fighting to establish itself in the G4, Timão visits Sport, at 4:30 pm, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão at Arena Pernambuco.

The Parque São Jorge team has 37 points added so far, two less than Flamengo, Palmeiras and Fortaleza. With 39 points, the opponents occupy, respectively, the second, third and fourth place in the table.

If they win, Corinthians will reach 40 points and, depending on other results, may return to the G4. Flamengo and Fortaleza have a direct confrontation at Castelão, at 7pm. Palmeiras hosts Red Bul Bragantino, at 9 pm.

Check out!

Guesses from Meu Timão’s newsroom

lineup

Without Willian, who was left out due to a muscular discomfort in his thigh, Sylvinho should choose Corinthians as follows: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Adson (Gustavo Mosquito), Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Gabriel Pereira; Roger Guedes.

Arbitration

The referee responsible for the match is Savio Pereira Sampaio, who will be assisted by the flags Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade and José Reinaldo Nascimento Júnior. The fourth referee is José Woshington da Silva, while the responsible for the VAR is Daniel Nobre Bins.

Streaming

Corinthians fans will have three options to follow the match on television. In the open grid, the transmission will be the responsibility of the TV Globo. In the closed grid, the transmission is handled by the SportTV It’s from Premiere.

It is also possible to follow the game in real time from the My Timon. Here, the move by move starts an hour before the ball rolls, at 3:30 pm, and the fans are on top of all the moves, in addition to being able to interact with other internet users.

