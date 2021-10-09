Corinthians x Fluminense: Timão starts ticket sales this Saturday | corinthians

Corinthians announced, this Friday night, how the sale of tickets for the game against Fluminense, which takes place next Wednesday, at 9 pm, at Neo Química Arena, will take place. This will be the second game with fans since the partial return of the public.

Capacity continues to be limited to 30% per sector – 14,600 entries in all –, with compliance with health and prevention regulations against Covid-19. In the match against Bahia, however, many fans were left without masks.

Sales will be made online only., open at 5 pm this saturday and will prioritize the fans with credits related to the two matches that were suspended by the pandemic in 2020 (against Ituano and Palmeiras).

These fans will be able to purchase tickets from all sectors until the maximum limit of 20% of the allowed capacity for the match is reached (equivalent to 6% of the usual capacity of Neo Química Arena). Those who are unable to use these credits on this occasion can do so in the same way in the next match.

1 of 2 Corinthians fans at Neo Química Arena — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Corinthians fans at Neo Química Arena — Photo: Marcos Riboli

The fan will have to present:

Or proof of the complete vaccination schedule (two doses of Coronavac, Astrazeneca or Pfizer vaccine, or a single dose of Janssen);

Or, in the case of those who did not complete the vaccination schedule, proof of a dose of the vaccine together with a negative PCR test (48 hours before the game) or an antigen test (24 hours before the game).

See the opening schedule sequence and values ​​below:

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9TH, FROM 5 PM

Opening for fans with credits from suspended matches in 2020 (Ituano and Palmeiras) and owners of the Minha Chair plan.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9TH, FROM 9PM

Opening for members of the Fiel Torcedor who joined the Minhas Volta Back Program.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10, FROM 10AM

Opening to the members of the Faithful Supporter, following the priority order of the partner-fan program.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 11, FROM 10AM

Opening for fans in general.

TICKETS BY SECTOR:

NORTH – BRL 40.00

SOUTH – BRL 40.00

UPPER SIDE EAST – BRL 54.00

UPPER CENTRAL EAST – BRL 54.00

LOWER EAST SIDE – R$ 80.00

CENTRAL LOWER EAST – BRL 100.00

UPPER WEST – BRL 180.00

LOWER WEST CORNER – BRL 200.00

LOWER SIDE WEST – BRL 220.00

CENTRAL LOWER WEST – R$ 250.00

CABIN – BRL 500.00

BUSINESS – BRL 500.00

My Life – 20%

My Story – 25%

My Love – 30%

