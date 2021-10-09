Coritiba x Cruzeiro: click and follow the game live on the Brazilian Series B – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Disclosure/Cruise



Cruzeiro de Vanderlei Luxemburgo will have this Friday, at 9:30 pm, its biggest challenge in this Series B of the Brazilian Championship. In addition to facing the leader Coritiba, at his home, the Couto Pereira Stadium, which will once again receive the public after almost a year and ten months, he will face his biggest executioner in 2020, the center forward Léo Gamalho, and will challenge the so-called “Law do Ex” triply, as Coxa has the ex-cruzeiro team members Willian Farias, Robinho and Rafinha.

There are so many difficulties that the game in the capital of Paraná has the potential to signify a milestone in Cruzeiro’s journey in this edition of the Second National Division, where the main objective is to avoid relegation to Serie C of the Brazilian Championship, but there is still the dream of achieving a winning streak that could enable a fight for access, which is almost impossible, in the final rounds.

Follow the Itatiaia Sports Journey. Narration by Alberto Rodrigues, comments by Junior Brasil, reports by Samuel Venâncio, Emerson Pancieri and Thiago Reis, analysis of the arbitration with Márcio Rezende de Freitas, on duty by Fabrício Calazans, with Domingos Sávio Baião in the analysis of the numbers and the anchoring of João Vitor Cirilo .