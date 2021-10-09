Court calls for the filing of rape case against CR7

ROME, OCT 9 (ANSA) – A federal court in Nevada, USA, has recommended shelving the lawsuit filed by former model Kathryn Mayorga against player Cristiano Ronaldo for alleged sexual assault in 2009 in a hotel in Las Vegas.

According to federal judge Daniel Albregts, the measure must be rejected for irregularities in the action, given that Mayorga’s lawyers relied on leaked and stolen documents, as well as private communications between the Portuguese ace and his defense.

Thus, the magistrate emphasizes that the evidence should not be in the woman’s possession and accuses the defense attorney, Leslie Stovall, of acting in “bad faith to the detriment of his client and his profession”. Stovall has yet to comment on the decision.

“The rejection of Mayorga’s case due to her lawyer’s misconduct is serious. But, unfortunately, it is the only appropriate sanction to ensure the integrity of the judicial process,” Albregts wrote in his recommendation to US District Judge Jennifer Dorsey.

In fact, even if Mayorga legally changes, “the court would not be able to say how much of the case is based solely on his memories or whether they were influenced by the Football Leaks documents.”

The US court had announced in July 2019 that these charges could not “be proven beyond any reasonable doubt”, thus waiving the possibility of prosecuting the former Juventus player.

Cristiano Ronaldo, in turn, has always denied the rape allegations, claiming to have had a relationship of “total consent”.

However, the 37-year-old Mayorga asks the five-time Golden Ball for damages of up to $200 million.

In June 2009, Mayorga called Las Vegas police to report a rape, but refused to reveal the identity of the alleged perpetrator. The case was then closed.

In 2010, however, a confidential agreement worth US$375,000 was made between the representatives of Ronaldo and Mayorga, in exchange for absolute secrecy. But for the ex-model’s current lawyers, this contract is null and void due to the psychological disorder that affected the woman at the time and the pressures (of which there is no evidence according to Judge Albregts) exerted against her.

As early as August 2018, Mayorga resumed contact with US authorities and asked for the reopening of his case, publicly accusing the athlete for the first time.

“I vehemently deny the charges brought against me,” he said in October 2018. “Rape is a heinous crime that goes against everything I am and believe.”

Ronaldo’s lawyer in Las Vegas, Peter Christiansen, was pleased with the recommendation and celebrated the decision, according to The Guardian newspaper. “We are concluding with the Court’s detailed analysis of this matter and its willingness to apply the law fairly to the facts and recommend the dismissal of the civil suit against Ronaldo,” he concluded. (ANSA)

