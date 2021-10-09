Covid-19 Pandemic Causes Global Increase in Anxiety Disorders and Depression

The Covid-19 pandemic caused the global increase in disorders such as depression and anxiety. This is what reveals a study published in the scientific journal The Lancet on Friday (8). According to the survey, there were 53 million new cases of depression and 76 million of anxiety in 2020.

The numbers represent increases of 28% and 26%, respectively, in the period analyzed. Among the groups most affected are women and young people. Countries hardest hit by the pandemic also had the biggest increases in records of these disorders.

The study’s main author, researcher Damian Santomauro, from the University of Queensland, in the United States, highlighted that, even before the pandemic, mental health care systems in most countries had historical failures such as lack of resources and organization to the offer of services.

According to the expert, the study’s findings highlight the need to strengthen mental health systems to absorb the growing demand for depression and anxiety disorders worldwide.

“Promoting mental well-being, addressing the factors that contribute to poor mental health that have been aggravated by the pandemic, and improving treatment for those who develop a mental disorder should be key to efforts to improve support services,” said the researcher in a statement.

For psychologist Karen Scavacini, from the Brazilian Association for the Study and Prevention of Suicide (ABEPS), the expansion of access by the population to free specialized services in mental health is essential for monitoring the upward trend in these disorders.

“We need to take a look at public policies to find solutions that reach the country as a whole. Since the strengthening of CAPS [Centros de Atenção Psicossocial], with the help of professionals and expansion of the teams that work in these services. We are going to have a greater demand that needs to be attended to”, he stated.

about the study

The study published in the Lancet assesses the global impacts of the pandemic on major depressive disorder and anxiety disorders, quantifying the prevalence and burden of disorders by age, sex and location in 204 countries and territories in 2020.

The researchers performed a systematic literature review to identify population survey data published between January 1, 2020 and January 29, 2021. Using a meta-analysis tool, data from studies were used to estimate changes in prevalence of disturbances according to different population indicators.

The analysis indicated that increased Covid-19 infection rate and reduced movement of people were associated with increased prevalence of the disorders, suggesting that countries most affected by the pandemic in 2020 had the greatest increases in the prevalence of disorders.

In the absence of the pandemic, model estimates suggest that there would have been 193 million cases of depression (2,471 cases per 100,000 population) globally in 2020. However, the analysis showed 246 million cases (3,153 per 100,000 population), one 28% increase (another 53 million cases). More than 35 million of the additional cases were in women, compared to about 18 million in men.

Regarding anxiety, estimates suggest that there would have been 298 million cases of disorders associated with the condition (3,825 per 100,000 population) worldwide in 2020, if the pandemic had not happened. The analysis indicates that there were an estimated 374 million cases (4,802 per 100,000 population) last year, an increase of 26% (76 million more cases). Nearly 52 million of the additional cases were in women, compared to about 24 million in men.

Know where to look for expert help

The specialist at the Brazilian Association for the Study and Prevention of Suicide says that in addition to investing in health services, it is necessary to ensure that the population knows how to access care.

For her, there is still a stigmatized view of mental disorders as weakness or madness. In addition, access to treatment can also be hampered by the lack of knowledge of the availability of free or affordable services.

To get around this difficulty, she created the website Mental Health Map, which allows you to consult places that offer this type of service.

“We need to reduce prejudice, showing that mental health is no frills and that there is treatment available. In addition to reducing the stigma of the figure of the psychiatrist and the psychologist, who are still very much linked to madness or something that is impossible to pay for, and helping people to get to know the existing services”, he said.

The Mental Health Map website also has a list of services specifically targeted at women, including voluntary or affordable services, online and in person, in all regions of Brazil.

The Psychology Institute of the University of São Paulo (USP) has a project and service called “Apoiar”, which provides online assistance for people of all ages. In 2020, 1,532 people were served throughout Brazil.

“In this group, we have many young people and teenagers who perform online psychotherapy, with the participation of more than 500 volunteer therapists. What we’ve seen is that isolation was worse for them than the pandemic. The distance from friends and from school made the teenagers very unmotivated for life,” says Leila Tardivo, project coordinator and professor at the Psychology Institute at USP.

What explains the greater impact on women

The workload, mediation of family conflicts and the increase in domestic violence are factors that make the pandemic burden heavier for women than for men. According to Scavacini, this may also explain the higher incidence of disorders such as depression and anxiety among them.

“The accumulation of activities that the woman had during the pandemic explains a good part of the cases of disturbances. From having to take care of the kids in the online class, the online work itself and the indoor stuff all at the same time. This was a factor of female exhaustion and lack of support”, she says.

The psychologist claims that the increase in disorders, both in women and in young people, can also be associated with alcohol abuse and the consequent increase in cases of aggression against women registered during the pandemic.

According to data from the Brazilian Public Security Forum, Brazil registered, in view of social isolation, 1,350 cases of femicide in 2020 – one every six and a half hours. The index is 0.7% higher compared to the 2019 total.

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the increase in the notification of cases of anxiety, depression, fear, boredom and uncertainty was accompanied by an increase in alcohol consumption. A survey carried out by PAHO in 33 countries and two territories in the Americas found that 42% of respondents in Brazil reported high alcohol consumption during the pandemic.

Data were collected between May and June 2020, through a questionnaire answered online. In all, more than 23,000 people over the age of 18 answered questions related to Covid-19.

The brunt of the pandemic for young people

The research published in the Lancet corroborates the results of several analyzes that indicate that the pandemic significantly impacts the mental health of children and adolescents.

According to a study by the National Youth Council (Conjuve), six out of 10 young people reported having felt anxiety and overused social media during the pandemic. In addition, 51% said they felt exhausted or tired and 40% had insomnia or weight disorders.

Another survey, from the University of Calgary in Canada, found that depression and anxiety among young people doubled compared to pre-pandemic levels. The analysis reviewed 29 studies with a total of more than 80,000 participants worldwide, aged between 4 and 17 years and a mean age of 13 years.

According to experts, the increased incidence of disorders in young people and children is mainly associated with social isolation, adopted in a preventive way to the transmission of Covid-19, the loss of objectives and goals due to the uncertainties imposed by the pandemic, the withdrawal school, with the closing of institutions, and financial difficulties experienced by families during this period.

“Young people are still maturing their emotional system. Unlike adults and seniors who already have more emotional capacity to deal with things. In addition to being at a time when this social contact is fundamental for development, and being deprived of it, young people also have fewer tools to deal with stressors”, says Karen.

For psychiatrist and psychoanalyst Edson Guimarães Saggese, a professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), the level of impact on the mental health of children and adolescents with the closing of schools remains uncertain.

“There was a loss of contact with colleagues. School is not a place where only didactic and learning activities are developed, it is a place of affective contacts. For young people and teenagers, these contacts are especially important because it is an age when people need to expand their world, it is the time when young people and teenagers build a new extra-family world,” he said.

the role of the school

USP professor Leila Tardivo says that returning to school activities has also been a difficult time for students, educators and education managers. “Students missed classes, lost content and have no interest. Losing perspectives and life projects is a very worrying thing. This effect happened intensely among young people”, he said.

For specialists, schools are favorable environments for opening up a dialogue about the experiences lived during the pandemic and for developing feelings such as grief, loss and frustration.

“It’s important to have conversation groups and let students talk. Let’s hear from them about what happened and how they are feeling about it all. The meaning of life each one has to have their own, but it is possible to help by giving support, support, listening and welcoming so that they rediscover this meaning”, says Leila.

How is it possible to minimize the impacts of the pandemic

Faced with diagnoses of mental disorders, such as depression and anxiety, the search for specialized care is essential to prevent the disorder from worsening. In addition, having a support network, such as family and friends, also contributes to minimizing the harmful impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on mental health.

“Listening is a very important thing, especially for women, children and teenagers. Having a communication channel, that is, the possibility to speak and someone to listen. And listening means something broad: listening without prejudice, without ready-made recipes, is something that is highly valued”, said Saggese.

Self-care techniques can also have benefits for the health of the mind. According to psychologist Karen Scavacini, the first step is to seek to recognize what the emotional triggers are for each individual. Triggers, in this sense, are situations that trigger negative emotional reactions, such as anxiety, for example.

“It is important to identify what makes a person more nervous, anxious or sad, and notice what changes in the body, emotion or behavior when he is not well. Does she start to sleep less, is she more nervous, anxious, less patient? For each person this can be different”, he explains.

The specialist explains that, based on this, the next step is to seek to understand what is being done that can improve or worsen each situation. “For example, improving the situation: exercising, trying to get a good night’s sleep, taking a relaxing bath and doing things that give you pleasure. Things that can get worse: taking it out on alcohol, joining a social network and comparing life with other people’s, getting into a fight or being more aggressive, things that are not healthy”, he adds.

Finally, the psychologist recommends the establishment of a support network, that is, people who can be counted on in the most diverse situations, whether to listen to an outburst, to help with the routine of the house or to take care of the children.