Covid-19 vaccine in Uberlândia: adolescents in general begin to be immunized on Monday; health workers to receive booster dose on Tuesday | Mining Triangle

Adolescents living in Uberlândia, aged between 12 and 17 years old and without any comorbidity , will begin to be immunized against Covid-19 next Monday (11). One day later, the healthcare workers, who took the 2nd dose more than 6 months ago, start receiving the booster dose.

The City Hall’s new immunization calendar was released this Friday afternoon (8) and has a schedule until October 15th, Friday of next week.

All people over 12 years old can now register to be vaccinated in Uberlândia. The registration and consultation process is carried out on the website of the Municipality of Uberlândia.

Second dose of AstraZeneca on who received the first by July 19th;

First dose in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years without comorbidities.

Location: Arena Sabiazinho, UTC (entrances to Getúlio Vargas and Cipriano del Fávero avenues) and Municipal Culture Center

Booster dose in healthcare professionals who received the second dose more than six months ago;

Second dose of CoronaVac in who received the first by September 25th;

Location: Arena Sabiazinho and UTC (entrances to avenues Getúlio Vargas and Cipriano del Fávero)

Second dose of CoronaVac who received it until September 25th.

Location: UTC (entrances to Getúlio Vargas and Cipriano del Fávero avenues)

On the website of the Municipality of Uberlândia, there is an option to revalidate the registration, necessary for those who were unable to attend the summons, who will only be called again when doses are available without prejudice to the progress of vaccination. The recall will take place within a minimum period of 30 days.

Click here to see the types of comorbidities that are in the priority group and the step-by-step instructions for proving the disease.

Confirmation of time and vaccination points

The Municipality of Uberlândia reinforces that only the target audience who made prior appointments on the City Hall Portal and who received the text message on their cell phone (SMS) and e-mail will be vaccinated, if they filled in this information at the time of registration. To avoid queuing at the vaccination sites, it is important that each registered person pays attention to the date, time and place informed in the confirmation message.

What to do if it’s your turn to vaccinate?

The immunization of the priority public in Uberlândia takes place upon prior registration. Access is done on the City Hall Portal, on the tab “Combating Coronavirus” and then just access the Vaccination Registration button. Anyone registered to receive the vaccine can follow the immunization schedule. The City Hall provided the option Consult Scheduling in the upper right corner of the registration page for the vaccine (check here).

To access the page, you must inform if you are an elderly person, a health worker or a person with comorbidity, enter the CPF and date of birth. With the online service, the user obtains more details about the scheduling and information about the application of the vaccine: if it is 1st or 2nd dose, vaccine manufacturer, as well as the date, time and place of application.

Even with the tool, the registered person continues to receive confirmation of the appointment by text message on the cell phone (SMS) and e-mail, if they filled in this information at the time of registration.

To avoid unnecessary queues, it is recommended strictly adhere to the scheduled time. In cases where the person is unable to attend due to transportation or other reasons on the day of the appointment, the Health Ombudsman should be contacted, which will be responsible for setting a new date so that the vaccination can be carried out in the best possible way. form. The number is 0800-940-1480.