Covid deaths in the world have lower rate since October last year

The number of deaths from covid-19 in the world is at its lowest level since October 2020. But the data show that the rate is still high and that the coronavirus pandemic is far from being controlled.

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), 54,000 people did not survive the virus in the week ending October 4th. The last time the number reached that proportion was in the second half of October 2020. At its height, the pandemic killed more than 101,000 people a week worldwide in January 2021.

With vaccination gaining traction, the numbers registered the seventh consecutive week of decline. But for WHO, there is nothing to celebrate.

In nearly two years of health crisis, 4.8 million people have lost their lives. With 600,000 dead, Brazil is in second place, surpassed only by the United States, with 698,000. The American territory, however, has 100 million more inhabitants than in Brazil.

One positive aspect has been the rate of reduction in deaths in Africa, which fell by 25% in the last week, even without vaccines.

According to the WHO, 3.1 million new cases were registered in the seven days ending October 4th. This is a 9% drop compared to the previous week and the world enters its third consecutive month of reduction. But the rate is still equivalent to what was registered on the planet in July this year.

The biggest reductions were:

Africa (-43%)

Middle East (-21%)

Southeast Asia (-19%)

Americas (-12%)

If the world has 234 million accumulated cases, what still surprises the WHO is the persistence of the problem on the European continent. Last week, the region saw a 5% increase in cases, led by Turkey and Russia, with a 13% increase.

For the week, the highest numbers of new cases were reported in the United States (760,571), United Kingdom (239,781), Turkey (197277), Russian Federation (165,623) and India (161,158), which saw a 21% decrease.

The delta variant has been registered in 192 countries — seven more than last week — in all six WHO regions.

Vaccination is the biggest bet

Given the numbers, the WHO admits that the trend is positive. But the planet is far from declaring the end of the pandemic. At best, this could happen by mid-2022, when the goal of vaccinating 70% of the world’s population could be reached.

Industry estimates indicate that there will be enough vaccine by the end of the first half of 2022. But the central issue at WHO is to address the distribution problem. Today, Africa still has an immunization coverage rate of just 2%, against more than 54% in rich countries.