Covid in children: delta causes more symptoms but does not worsen cases, study says; see 7 most common signs | Health

A preliminary study carried out in the United Kingdom points out that the delta variant caused a little more symptoms in children and adolescents, especially fever and headache, but it was not responsible for causing more severe cases of Covid-19. Both delta and alpha variant infection were marked by short duration and similar symptom burden.

Symptoms of ‘Long Covid’ are rare in children and adolescents, says British study

The research was conducted by the same group as that of King’s College London, who earlier this year concluded that the alpha variant did not generate more severe cases of Covid than those caused by the “original virus”, the one identified for the first time in Wuhan.

The new data on the impact of the delta was published on Thursday (7) – still without peer review – on medRxiv, a platform for pre-prints, previews of scientific studies that are still awaiting publication in scientific journals.

Covid deaths plummet, but Brazil is still the country with the most deaths in the world in 2021

Methodology and notes

The researchers compared two groups of school-age children and adolescents diagnosed with Covid-19: 694 infected with the alpha variant between late December 2020 and early May 2021, and 706 infected with delta between late December May and early July.

Delta-infected children had slightly more symptoms, with headache and fever being more common.

The seven symptoms prevalent in the two groups (infected with alpha and delta), according to the researchers, were:

headache fatigue fever loss of smell sneezes nasal discharge sore throat

For children (5 to 11 years) a symptom that was also more reported than among adolescents and the general population was pain in the eye region.

The researchers say that most symptoms lasted for two days or less.

However, in both groups, few children needed to be hospitalized and long periods of illness were uncommon. In both groups, half of the children were sick for no more than five days.

“Our data suggest that the clinical features of Covid-19 caused by the delta variant in children are broadly similar to that caused by other variants,” the researchers concluded.