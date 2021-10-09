Covid in children: delta causes more symptoms but does not worsen cases, study says; see 7 most common signs

The new data on the impact of the delta was published on Thursday (7) – still without peer review – on medRxiv, a platform for pre-prints, previews of scientific studies that are still awaiting publication in scientific journals.

Methodology and notes

The researchers compared two groups of school-age children and adolescents diagnosed with Covid-19: 694 infected with the alpha variant between late December 2020 and early May 2021, and 706 infected with delta between late December May and early July.

Delta-infected children had slightly more symptoms, with headache and fever being more common.

The seven symptoms prevalent in the two groups (infected with alpha and delta), according to the researchers, were:

headache fatigue fever loss of smell sneezes nasal discharge sore throat

For children (5 to 11 years) a symptom that was also more reported than among adolescents and the general population was pain in the eye region.

The researchers say that most symptoms lasted for two days or less.

However, in both groups, few children needed to be hospitalized and long periods of illness were uncommon. In both groups, half of the children were sick for no more than five days.