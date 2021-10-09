Covid’s CPI had a ‘golden lock’ with impacting testimonials from Prevent Senior’s doctor and patient – Policy

When calling Walter Correa de Souza Neto and Thaddeus Frederico Andrade, doctor and patient of Prevent Senior, respectively, to testify on the date the hearings would be closed, the Covid’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) had a “golden clasp.” That’s what the journalist analyzes Eliane Cantanhêde, in the new episode of Inside the CPI.

“The two statements made a lot of people cry”, points out the columnist for state, and were fundamental to “shed light” on two organs: the National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS), for not having seen “all that was going on in the terror of Prevent Senior” and the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), “that did not follow up and did nothing against the illegitimate, dangerous and compromising use in unsuspecting people” of drugs without proof of efficacy against covid-19.

The prediction that these would be the last hearings of the commission was not confirmed, as the senators approved the summoning of the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, for new testimony—his third.

Eliane points out the two main explanations that President Jair Bolsonaro’s assistant will have to take to the senators: what the 2022 National Immunization Plan will be like and why the discussion on banning chloroquine in the SUS was removed from the agenda of the National Incorporation Commission meeting of Technologies (Conitec).