CPI canceled the tribute to Covid victims – 10/09/2021

On its way to closing, Covid’s CPI canceled the tribute it would pay to victims of the disease on October 19, the day on which the opinion with the conclusions of Renan Calheiros, rapporteur of the commission, will be read.

Renan himself announced the cancellation in a Twitter post. He presented two reasons: 1) Need to “dedicate more to the report”; two) Wants to “avoid political narratives and fake news.” Not quite.

In fact, the honor was canceled because members of the G7, the majority group of the CPI, turned up their noses at Renan’s idea. They believe that “spectacularization” would tarnish the seriousness that tragedy requires.

To dedicate myself more to the Report and to avoid political narratives and Fake News, we canceled the Ceremony that would honor the Victims of Covid 19. Those responsible for more than 600 thousand deaths will be punished by the justice of men and of God. — Renan Calheiros (@renancalheiros) October 8, 2021

In addition to the opposite reaction from members of the CPI, the plans devised by Renan and his team fell apart. It was hoped, for example, that Déa Lúcia, mother of actor Paulo Gustavo, who died from Covid, would speak at the ceremony. When consulted, she refused the invitation.

It was imagined that the singer Ivan Lins would sing the song “Aos Nosso Filhos”, of his authorship, during the act. The song’s verses decorate with tragedy. Says the first stanza: “Forgive the frown / Forgive the lack of hugs / Forgive the lack of space / The days were like that.”

Meanwhile, Ivan Lins is on tour in Europe. And his son, João Lins, attributed the news that the singer would perform in Brasília to a “misunderstanding”: “I think they put the cart before the horse. There was an invitation, there was a conversation about it. Ivan is in favor of the CPI, but this has not been confirmed,” he said.

“That invitation existed, but Ivan didn’t confirm that he was going,” added João Lins. “So, I think they were rushed, I didn’t get to talk to anyone, for example. That would be without going through me. The intention is, there’s a beautiful video with the song ‘Aos Nosso Filhos’, Ivan loved it.”

It was considered showing the video of Ivan Lins. But the Pocketnarism, in a disconcerting concertation, torpedoed the initiative on social networks. The movement had the desired effects. Renan turned around. “Those responsible for more than 600,000 deaths will be punished by the justice of men and of God,” the rapporteur said.