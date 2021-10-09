CPQD opens reference complex in 5G connection and federal government says it will increase investment in institute | Campinas and Region

The Center for Research and Development in Telecommunications (CPQD) inaugurated this Friday (8), in Campinas (SP), the Connectivity Laboratory Complex for the development of new technologies. The place will be reference in 5G in Brazil. At the event, the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, pledged to increase federal investments in the institution.

“Today, Funttel is one of CPQD’s biggest partners. That’s R$ 800 million in 20 years. It’s not much, I think we can increase it, try to improve it a little more. Because if you look at Brazil and the world today, especially Techs companies, what they invest in R&D, research and development, are values ​​far above what we are investing. […] Here I want to leave the commitment that we will increase our Funttel partnership here at CPQD”, said Faria.

Funttel is the Fund for Technological Development of Telecommunications, and the minister also indicated the intention to invest in the CPQD unit in Fortaleza (CE).

“CPQD has a lot to contribute to 5G in Brazil. With the internet of things, Brazil has everything to be an exporter of solutions, and with Open-RAN as well,” he said. The O-RAN (Open Radio Access Network) technology facilitates the implementation of 5G.

Regarding the 5G auction, Faria stated that the value is estimated at R$49 billion, “where 80% of this value, around 40 billion, will be invested in the Telecom sector”, he added. The remaining 20% ​​will be directed to the Union. The auction is scheduled for November 4th.

After the opening of the event, Faria visited the premises of the new CPQD building and got to know some of the works developed at the institution.

Among them, the program used by the Army that allows communication and data transmission hundreds of kilometers away in real time caught the minister’s attention. The system was tested this week, reaching up to RJ.

Agility and security in a new building

The building was prepared with modern technology resources, to provide more security and confidentiality to information, and will integrate four laboratories, allowing for greater flexibility in processes, services and the expansion of tests carried out on site.

“The intention is to increase the interaction between these areas and, at the same time, open space for the offer of new laboratory services aimed at meeting demands arising from the introduction of new technologies in the market – such as 5G, for example”, informed the Center.

The inauguration is part of the events that celebrate the 45 years of CPQD. In addition to the Minister of Communications, the executive secretary of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Sergio Freitas de Almeida and the mayor of Campinas, Dário Saadi, also attended.

Discover the four environments of the new complex:

Radio Frequency Tests – involves functional tests on cell phones, Access Terminal Stations (ETAs), digital transceivers, restricted radiation equipment, among others.

– involves functional tests on cell phones, Access Terminal Stations (ETAs), digital transceivers, restricted radiation equipment, among others. Safety, performance and interoperability tests – carried out in different elements of telecommunications networks (hardware and software), in order to guarantee their correct functioning.

carried out in different elements of telecommunications networks (hardware and software), in order to guarantee their correct functioning. Electromagnetic Compatibility Tests – performed in telecommunications and electronics equipment in general, with the purpose of evaluating the electromagnetic interference generated by the equipment under test, as well as its degree of susceptibility to electromagnetic disturbances from the environment.

– performed in telecommunications and electronics equipment in general, with the purpose of evaluating the electromagnetic interference generated by the equipment under test, as well as its degree of susceptibility to electromagnetic disturbances from the environment. Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) Measurement – performs tests to measure the rate of electromagnetic energy emitted by wireless communication equipment, such as cell phones and tablets, which the human body absorbs.

The Connectivity Laboratory Complex is located in the Metropolis’ Technology Polys, where the semi-anechoic chamber “with the capacity to carry out tests in large equipment, 10 meters away” is also located, informed the CPQD.

The director of Technological Solutions and Consulting at CPQD, Frederico Sigrist Nava, informed the press conference in the afternoon that the complex has been operating since July and carried out the analysis of at least five 5G devices.

Representativeness in Campinas

Mayor Dário Saadi recalled, in his speech, the importance of Campinas on the national scene; historically in agriculture and industry, and currently highlighted in technology and innovation.

Classified as a metropolis in 2020, the city is the only one other than the state capital that ranks among the 15 main urban centers in Brazil, and has road, rail and airport logistics that integrate the attractions to concentrate business hubs.

The research center maintains a portfolio of information and communication technology solutions used in different market segments in Brazil and abroad.

It also has international partnerships, such as the one announced earlier this year with China for testing mobile phones with 5G technology.

“Technological reference in the country, CPQD is part of the open innovation ecosystem that has been leveraging entrepreneurship, through its notorious competence in internet of things, Artificial Intelligence, Connectivity, Blockchain and Electric Mobility”, informed the institution.