Cruzeiro has an overwhelming start and beats the leader Coritiba in Serie B

Cruzeiro was not aware of the leader of Serie B and, tonight (8), beat Coritiba 3-0, in the 29th round. The Raposa scored two goals in seven minutes, with Giovanni and Adriano — Eduardo Brock in the second half gave the final blow — and took three points in what is inglorious, but still mathematically possible, mission of access to the elite of Brasileirão.

The victory makes the team from Minas Gerais reach 38 points and temporarily stay in the 11th position, depending on the results of Sampaio Corrêa and Vasco, at 21:00 (GMT), this Saturday (9). With the defeat, Coritiba sees Botafogo, second placed, approaching. Now just three points separate the Cariocas from Coxa in the classification (54 to 51).

The next game of Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s team is on Tuesday (12), at 9:30 pm, at Mineirão, against Botafogo. Coritiba picks up Vasco, in São Januário, on October 16, at 4:30 pm (Brasilia time).

blinked, there were two goals

Overwhelmingly, Cruzeiro started the game in attack and there was no time for Coritiba to straighten up on the pitch. Just 2 minutes into the first half, defensive midfielder Giovanni opened the scoring. The Coxa hadn’t even assimilated the blow and took the second in five minutes, with Adriano, a midfielder revealed in the youth categories of Raposa.

Cruzeiro scored well, imposed a lot of difficulty on the opponent, even playing without the ball, and exploited counterattacks, creating at least three other clear opportunities to score. All wasted by Giovanni and Thiago.

Thigh thigh

Coritiba couldn’t get past Cruzeiro’s strong marking, which persisted during the second half. And looking for the attack, one of its characteristics, ended up giving space for the celestial team to play. Occupying the offensive field, the team from Minas extended the score at 15 minutes into the second half, with Eduardo Brock, another who was disenchanted in the season with the first goal.

Ex-Executioner?

Léo Gamalho with the CRB shirt, in 2020, was a tremendous executioner for Cruzeiro. In three games — two for the Copa do Brasil and one for Serie B — he scored four goals. But this executioner’s fate is in the past. In the center forward’s first game against Fox, in the Second Division turn, Gamalho went blank. In today’s game, he even lost a penalty, also wasting a chance face to face with Fabio.

Luxa on scolding

The coach of Cruzeiro, just before the match restarted for the second half, complained too much about the irrigation of Couto Pereira’s lawn. Is that the grass was only wet on one side, in which the Fox would defend, which irritated the celestial trainer. TV Globo’s Central do Apito reported that Cruzeiro should file a formal complaint with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) for the uneven irrigation of the lawn.

leaving early

The Coritiba fan, who was returning to the stadium to follow Coxa after another year away because of the pandemic, at 24 minutes into the second half was already starting to return home. The last straw for the fans was the penalty lost by forward Léo Gamalho.

game timeline

At 2 minutes into the first half, Giovanni received a pass inside the area, cleared the mark and submitted, swinging Wilson’s nets: 0-1.

At 7 minutes into the first half, Vitor Leque ran down the right, crossed into the middle of the area and found midfielder Adriano, free, who scored his first goal with Cruzeiro’s shirt: 0-2.

At 15 minutes into the second half, Giovanni took a corner kick to Eduardo Brock’s head, who rose more than the mark and scored another goal for Cruzeiro: 0-3.

At 21 minutes into the second half, defender Ramon, from Cruzeiro, cut an offensive header from Coritiba with his arm, inside the area. The referee, with the help of the VAR, awarded a penalty.

At 22 minutes, Léo Gamalho missed the penalty. Fábio jumped into the right corner and made the save.

DATASHEET:

CORITIBA 0 x 3 CRUISE

Reason: 29th round of the B Series of the Brazilian Championship

Local: Couto Pereira stadium, in Curitiba (PR)

Date and time: October 8, 2021 (Friday), at 9:30 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Marielson Alves Silva (BA)

Assistants: Alessandro Alvaro Rocha de Matos (Fifa/BA) and Elicarlos Franco de Oliveira (BA)

VAR: Pericles Bassols Cortez (SP)

Goals: Giovanni (2′ 1ºT), Adriano (7′ 1ºT), Eduardo Brock (15′ 2ºT)

Yellow cards: Bruno José, Matheus Pereira, Ramon and Ariel Cabral (CRU); Willian Farias and Matheus Sales (COR)

CORITIBA: Wilson; Nathaniel, Henrique, Luciano Castán and Guilherme Biro; Willian Farias (Matheus Sales), Val (Guilherme Azevedo), Robinho and Rafinha (Biel); Igor Paixão (Willian Alves) and Léo Gamalho. Technician: Gustavo Morínigo

CRUISE: Fabius; Rômulo, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira (Keké); Adriano, Giovanni and Lucas Ventura (Ariel Cabral); Bruno José (Felipe Augusto), Vitor Leque (Léo Santos) and Thiago. Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg