Cruzeiro will have five players on the field against Coritiba from the under-20 team – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Vitor Roque and Matheus Pereira celebrate Cruzeiro’s goal against Brazil-RS

Cruzeiro challenges Coritiba, leader of Série B, this Friday (8), at the Couto Pereira stadium, for the 29th round of Série B. Fox’s under-20 team.

As in the game against Brasil de Pelotas, last Sunday (3), left-back Matheus Pereira, defensive midfielders Lucas Ventura and Adriano and forwards Vitor Leque (on loan from Atlético-GO) and Thiago will be on the field. All stood out, initially, in the celestial under-20 team and later were called up to the professional’s squad.

Of all these, Lucas Ventura, Vitor Leque and Thiago started to have opportunities mainly after the arrival of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, who has frequently promoted the exchange between the base and the professional, something he used to do in other clubs where he worked.

The coach had also previously said that Fox’s young talents will be important for planning next season.

In addition to them, the bench will also have other players “Crais da Toca”, such as midfielder Marco Antônio and striker Vitor Leque, aged just 16, listed for the first time in a professional match.

The probable cruise to face Coritiba must have: Fábio; Rômulo, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matehus Pereira; Adriano, Lucas Ventura and Giovanni; Bruno José, Vitor Leque and Thiago. Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg.

From 9 pm, follow the Jornada Esportiva da Itatiaia. Narration by Alberto Rodrigues, comments by Junior Brasil, reports by Samuel Venâncio, Emerson Pancieri and Thiago Reis, analysis of the arbitration with Márcio Rezende de Freitas, on duty by Fabrício Calazans, with Domingos Sávio Baião in the analysis of the numbers and the anchoring of João Vitor Cirilo .