CS:GO: Paquetá Gaming announces the end of activities

Paquetá Gaming announced this Friday (8) the end of activities in Esports. The organization has been present on the CS:GO scene since January 2020, when it unveiled its first roster.

“Paquetá Gaming was a project created at the beginning of 2020 with the objective of dominating the Brazilian CS:GO scene and, in a way, we did it. But unfortunately fate plays tricks and things don’t always turn out as we want. It is with an immense heartache that we announce that we will close our activities. We know it’s an extremely difficult decision, but we believe it was the best decision to make,” the organization wrote in an advertisement.

Thanks for everything! 🥺 Read the text in the image and follow the thread below. 👇👇👇 Forever #GoPG ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/6aBcbaNGSf — Paquetá Gaming (@paquetagaming) October 8, 2021

The most recent lineup of Paquetá was formed by nython, deStiNy and dav1d. In late September, KHTEX left the cast and iDk went to the bank. The squad won BGS Esports 2021 by 2-0 over Sharks. The organization has also had fnx since May, but the player only played for the organization in one match in August, according to HLTV.

Paquetá had good campaigns in RMR tournaments. In CBCS Elite League Season 1 it was in third place, while in the second season it was in 4th. Due to the format of IEM Fall, the team reached the last RMR with no chance of qualifying for major, but also failed to advance to the main event.