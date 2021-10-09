Cssio and Sylvinho comment on Corinthians’ preparation period for the match against Sport

Corinthians ended this Friday morning’s preparation for the match against Sport. At the Estádio dos Aflitos, in Recife, coach Sylvinho led the team’s last activity. Goalkeeper Cássio commented on the preparations for the match and thanked Náutico for the training venue.

“Important game, happy for the results. The team has been evolving, growing. We are very confident. We are going to face a team that is also on a winning streak. aim for more. It’s important to get a great result here. Also thank the guys from Náutico, who gave us the stadium for us to train. We had a very good preparation,” said the goalkeeper, in a video released by Corinthians on YouTube – see below.

Sylvinho also spoke about the period leading up to Saturday’s clash. The Alvinegro commander stressed the importance of taking care of the physical part of the players, who played on Tuesday and faced the move to the capital of Pernambuco.

“Shorter preparation, we try to take care of the rehabilitation, regenerative of the athlete, so that he can be in great condition in the game. That, really, is what we take care of at this moment. And, obviously, tactical and strategic details. Having come one day It helps. Spending a night and more rest, the journey is long. The championship is difficult, we know. Very balanced. Logistics, good recovery and high concentration level make a difference at times. And that’s what we want in the game tomorrow,” added Sylvinho.

Corinthians occupies fifth place in the Brazilian Championship table, with 37 points. Timão has two fewer than Flamengo, Palmeiras and Fortaleza, who also take the field this Saturday. Thus, a victory added to a combination of results can place the Parque São Jorge team in the G4.

See the video released by Corinthians

See more at: Cssio, Sylvinho, Treino do Corinthians and Youtube do Corinthians.