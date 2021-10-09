Cuban who played for a club in deserted Santa Catarina; he defended the national team

At the end of September, Cuban sport suffered what is considered the largest mass desertion in its history. In all, 12 players from the Under-23 baseball team left the team during the World Championships in the category in Mexico. This was just the latest chapter in a long story involving the island’s sportsmen. Miles from there and without the same repercussion, Brazil also collaborated for this statistic. But in football.

About two weeks ago, forward Sander “Keko” Fernández left the third division of Santa Catarina’s Navegantes Esporte Clube. He didn’t just leave the club. Abandoned football. Unwilling to return to his country, he made the same decision as his countrymen in the Under-23 baseball team. The news of the desertion was first reported by Cuban journalist Andy Lans.





Manager of Navegantes, Carlos Jehovah Severo says he no longer has contact with the attacker. The last time they spoke, during preparatory training for the state’s Serie C, Sander took money from him, but he didn’t communicate his plans.

– He took some money from me and disappeared. He was supposed to go back to the barracks, but he didn’t. The guys say he’s fine. It seems he got married and returned to Porto Velho. I tried to call him, but he doesn’t answer. He doesn’t even answer my messages – said Severus.

Keko’s link with Navegantes is through the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (Inder). The same happens with the other four players in the country who play at the club: goalkeepers Sandy Sánchez and Elier Pozo, full-back Daniel Morejón and midfielder Sandro Cutiño. It is the main official institution of Cuban sport that negotiates for the athletes, not themselves.

GLOBO managed to make contact with Keko. He declined to be interviewed. But, in a quick exchange of messages, he confirmed that he does not intend to return to his country. The link with Navegantes would last until the end of the year. After that, unless there was a renewal or Inder agreed with another club, the striker should return to Cuba.

Keko arrived in Brazil last year, but as he missed the enrollment period at Catarinense, he only made up the Navegantes squad in training. As the club then went into inactivity for a long period, he worked on loan at Força e Luz, in Rio Grande do Norte, and Porto Velho, in Rondônia. For the latter, he was crowned state champion in July. Back at the club in the south of the country to compete in the third division, he did the pre-season until he deserted.

Like his compatriots at Navegantes, Keko had been defending the Cuban soccer team at the Concacaf Qualifications. Since March, Inder allows the summoning of athletes who work abroad.

Now, the attacker wants to start his life over with the woman he met in Porto Velho. The two are not married but live together. According to him, football paid him very little, which did not allow him to help his family in Cuba. His plans, at the moment, are to find a new job that offers a better financial condition to send money to his relatives. Whether in Brazil or in another country.