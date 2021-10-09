Curitiba anticipates second dose of Pfizer for new group next week; check the schedule

Next week, about 121,000 residents of Curitiba who received the first dose of the anticovid vaccine must return to the vaccination points to complete the immunization cycle with the second dose.

People vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine between August 15 and 20 will have the second doses in advance. Those vaccinated with Coronavac and Astrazeneca will receive the second dose within the normal application period (schedule below).

Curitiba has already applied more than 2.5 million doses of the vaccine against covid. Photo: Daniel Castellano / SMCS

On Monday (11/10), ten points (list below) will be serving the public of the second scheduled dose, the first dose in the continuous recap and those summoned for the booster dose.

SMS alerts that this Saturday (9/10) there will be no vaccination with first or second dose or booster. The summoning of a new age group of adolescents depends on the arrival of a new shipment of immunizing agents destined for this audience.

Heads up

It is important that those vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer pay attention to the date of the second dose, available in the Saúde Já app. As the availability of doses in stock, the second application has been anticipated. The goal is to comply with the determination of the Ministry of Health to reduce the interval between doses to eight weeks.

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) is not sending a message warning of the anticipation of Pfizer vaccines. The date of the second dose of this vaccine has been changed and is in the application, where the consultation must be made (see below how to consult).

SMS reminds that all people who, for some reason, missed the application date of the second dose marked in the application can look for one of the vaccination points to complete the immunization cycle.

How to check the day of the second dose

Through the Health Now app:

1 – Open the application on the cell phone;

2 – Click on “Vaccination Card”;

3 – View the date that appears in Upcoming Vaccines;

4 – Look for one of the city’s vaccination points that are open on that day.

From the site:

1 – Open www.saudeja.curitiba.pr.gov.br;

2 – Click on “Vaccination”;

3 – View the date that appears in Upcoming Vaccines;

4 – Look for one of the city’s vaccination points that are open on that day.

What to take

To receive the second dose of the vaccine, just look for one of the vaccination points in the city, from 8 am to 5 pm, bring an identification document with photo and CPF.

Week schedule for second dose

Second dose of Coronavac:

– October 11th – There are no appointments;

– October 12th – There are no appointments;

– October 13th – Vaccinated with the first on September 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th;

– October 14 – Vaccinated with the first on September 19;

– October 15th – Vaccinated with the first on September 20th.

Second dose of AstraZeneca

– October 11 – Vaccinated with the first on July 17, 19;

– October 12th – There are no appointments;

– October 13 – Vaccinated with the first on July 20 and 21;

– October 14 – Vaccinated with the first on July 22;

– October 15th – There are no appointments.

Second dose of Pfizer

– October 11th – There are no appointments;

– October 12th – There are no appointments;

– October 13th – Vaccinated with the first on August 14th and 16th;

– October 14th – Vaccinated with the first on August 17th;

– October 15th – Vaccinated with the first on August 18th, 19th and 20th

Vaccination locations this Monday (11/10)

1 – US Pardinho Ombudsman

Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square

2 – Avelino Vieira Sport and Leisure Center

Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri

3 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara

Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n

4 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha

1,700 Carlos Klemtz Street

5 – CIC People’s Club

Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700

6 – US Parigot de Souza

Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado

7 – US Pines

Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade

8 – US Visitation

Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão

9 – US Vila Feliz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World

10 – US Camargo

Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru