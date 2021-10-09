Damares defends Bolsonaro’s veto: ‘We have to decide, is the priority the vaccine or is it the absorbent?’ | West and Southwest

“Today we have to decide, is the priority the vaccine or the tampon? Poor women have always menstruated in Brazil and we haven’t seen any government worry about it. And now Bolsonaro is the executioner, because he won’t distribute this year,” he said.

Bolsonaro’s veto the distribution of tampons exposes ‘menstrual poverty’; understand the concept

In the proposal, endorsed by the Senate, basic hygiene items should be distributed to low-income public school students and homeless or extremely vulnerable women.

The decision again brought to debate the concept of “menstrual poverty” and the difficulty of promoting public policies capable of welcoming these audiences.

Carlos Lula, president of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), said that the minister was discussing a “false dilemma”.

“If the dispute is for space in the budget, just check the cost of having a program that gives dignity to women and the cost of events with no practical meaning for the country, such as motorcycles. The dilemma posed is false. It could be. be cut spending on institutional advertising, for example. But never say that the veto is because there would be no resources for vaccination. That makes no sense.”

1 of 2 Damares commented the president’s veto on a visit, this Friday (8), to Francisco Beltrão — Photo: Dilson Rodrigues/RPC Damares commented the president’s veto on a visit, this Friday (8), to Francisco Beltrão — Photo: Dilson Rodrigues/RPC

According to the minister, the federal government will offer sanitary pads “at the right time”, as currently the entire budget of the Ministry of Health is directed towards medicine and vaccine.

“We are not going to take rice out of the basic basket to put a tampon, but we are very concerned about that.”

Bolsonaro’s decision, published in the Thursday (7) edition of the “Official Gazette of the Union”, argued that the text of the project did not establish a source of funding.

However, Damares said that the government itself has a specific program aimed at distributing sanitary pads.

“We were building, before the pandemic, a program within the Ministry of Health in partnership with us [MMFDH]. Why didn’t we deliver? Because we don’t have the money. The money went to a pandemic, so today we don’t have the money.”

2 of 2 Project foresaw which item would be delivered free tampons — Photo: Personal Archive Project foresaw which item would be delivered free tampons — Photo: Personal Archive

According to the minister, the Senate’s approval of the proposal was a technical error, as it could not generate expenditure for the government without indicating the source: “Suddenly, Congress, in this return, finds the source, it doesn’t mean that this is over. ”

During the event about the Casa da Mulher Brasileira, Damares stated that after the pandemic the federal government will have a program to assist women in poverty.

She said that Bolsonaro did not veto the law, but an article, as this month it is not possible to immediately distribute the hygiene items.

“I’m glad you remembered that poor women menstruate, I’m very happy with the idea and with the initiative of the parliament.”

Paraná has a distribution project based on donations

In Paraná, a law to combat menstrual poverty was enacted in September 2021.

According to the text, the state provides for the free distribution of sanitary pads for students and the population in social vulnerability as long as the items are acquired through donation.

Also according to the law, the project’s objective is also to promote actions and mechanisms in order to guarantee safe and effective means in the management of women’s intimate hygiene.