DART: NASA’s mission to protect the Earth from asteroids – 10/8/2021 – Science

Imagine an asteroid coming towards Earth with the possibility of causing great damage, or even ending human existence.

Scenarios like this are still restricted to movie theater screens.

But there is fear that this could become a reality in the future.

In this sense, NASA, the American space agency, announced on Tuesday (5) that it will launch a spacecraft next month to hit an asteroid — on purpose — and change its path, testing for the first time a method of “planetary defense”.

The launch of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission will take place at 1:20 am (2:20 am EDT) on November 24, NASA said.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will be launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, about 50 miles northwest of Santa Barbara, California.

Two asteroids that orbit the Sun and occasionally approach Earth are NASA’s target.

According to the agency, they pose no threat to our planet, but their proximity makes them a preferred candidate for testing a technique that could someday prevent a “dangerous asteroid from reaching Earth.”

“Let’s make sure that a rock from space doesn’t send us back to the Stone Age,” says NASA scientist Thomas Statler on the agency’s podcast.

The larger of the two asteroids, Didymos, is 780 meters in diameter. Around it, orbits a smaller natural satellite called Dimorphos.

Dimorphos, about 160 meters in diameter, is “more typical of the size of asteroids that could pose the most likely significant threat to Earth,” according to NASA.

This celestial body, according to Statler, “is not necessarily the asteroid that will have a devastating effect on Earth.”

Instead, the spacecraft launch is a “test to ensure we have the capabilities to stop this asteroid in the future, if there is one.”

The mission’s goal is to hit Dimorphos at a speed of nearly 24,000 km/h and change its orbit “by a fraction of one percent” — a small change, but significant enough that scientists will be able to observe it. from Earth telescopes.

“The collision will change the speed of the minimoon in its orbit around the main body by a fraction of one percent, but it will change the minimoon’s orbital period by several minutes — enough to be observed and measured using telescopes on Earth,” he says. the agency on your website.

If NASA detects an asteroid that poses a risk to Earth — according to Statler, the agency hasn’t worked with that hypothesis for at least the next 100 years — it would try to hit it and change its course, rather than completely destroying it.

The DART spacecraft will separate from the SpaceX rocket and navigate space for more than a year before reaching Dimorphos in late September 2022, when the asteroid pair will be close enough to Earth — 11 million kilometers — that scientists will be able to see them.

The interaction will be recorded by an Italian 14 kg satellite launch from the spacecraft.

While it is not intended to change the course of an asteroid that destroys Earth, the mission has “historic proportions,” says Statler.

It will be “the first time humanity has actually changed anything in space,” he adds.

“We left footprints and tire tracks and stuff like that. But this will be the first time humanity will change a celestial movement,” he concludes.