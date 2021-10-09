Day talks about Bil and Stefani Bays affair

Dayane and Aline talked about Bil inside the headquarters during the fourth party of The Farm,

The model said that she met the pawn outside of reality and talked about his affair with Stefani Bays, who is her friend.

“He came and didn’t even look her in the face. Like she was a stranger. That’s how I met him, that way. Treating her like a stranger, her crying. He’s rotten as a person, as a man, as everything. He sucks. A man who has sex with you for a month, every day, then calls and says ‘Oh, I can’t be with you because I’m going to a reality show, because now I’m going to focus on reality’. Then the next day they meet at the party and he doesn’t even look her in the face,” Day revealed to Aline.

On social networks, Stéfani limited himself to saying: “Calada wins”, using Rico Melquiades’ catchphrase.