Day talks about Bil and Stefani Bays affair

Collaboration for UOL, in São Paulo

10/09/2021 09:17Updated on 10/09/2021 09:43

Dayane and Aline talked about Bil inside the headquarters during the fourth party of The Farm,

The model said that she met the pawn outside of reality and talked about his affair with Stefani Bays, who is her friend.

“He came and didn’t even look her in the face. Like she was a stranger. That’s how I met him, that way. Treating her like a stranger, her crying. He’s rotten as a person, as a man, as everything. He sucks. A man who has sex with you for a month, every day, then calls and says ‘Oh, I can’t be with you because I’m going to a reality show, because now I’m going to focus on reality’. Then the next day they meet at the party and he doesn’t even look her in the face,” Day revealed to Aline.

On social networks, Stéfani limited himself to saying: “Calada wins”, using Rico Melquiades’ catchphrase.

Some fans of reality and Teté did not like Day’s attitude, stating that she exposed her friend.

Party in rural casino. 4th party features Make U Sweat

The Farm 2021: Sthefane Says He's Jealous of Bil - Reproduction/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Sthefane says she’s jealous of Bil

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dayane at the casino party - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dayane at the Casino Party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tati at the casino party - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tati at the Casino Party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Solange and Tati talk about Rico at the casino party - Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Solange and Tati talk about Rico at the casino party

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Rico dropped on the dance floor - Playback/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico dropped on the dance floor

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico dropped on the dance floor - Playback/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico dropped on the dance floor

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Bil Carries Dynho - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Bil Carries Dynho

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dynho sleeps during the party - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dynho sleeps during the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoy the dance floor - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoy the dance floor

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Arcrebian enjoying the dance floor - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Arcrebian enjoying the dance floor

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rich enjoying the party - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rich enjoying the party

Play/Playplus

Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo enjoys party - Reproduction/Playplus

2021 Farm: Gui Araujo enjoys party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Ste dances during party - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Ste dances during party

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Rico and Gui Araujo plan to drink alcohol in gel - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico and Gui Araujo plan to drink alcohol in gel

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico talks to Tati after disagreements - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico talks to Tati after disagreements

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda: After Erika’s elimination, who deserves to win the reality show?

3.75%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

6.02%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

22.64%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.41%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.04%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.78%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.49%

Play/Playplus

0.39%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.06%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

23.49%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

19.16%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.76%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.65%

Playback/RecordTV

2.52%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

13.03%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.72%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.08%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 10241 wishes

