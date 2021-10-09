Dayane detonates Victor’s stance in an argument with Rico

During the recording of “Hora do Faro”, the pedestrians of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) were elated when commenting on the episode of an argument between Rico Melquiades and Victor Pecoraro last night, which had a yogurt bath and a ketchup fight and mustard.

Dayane Mello detonated the actor’s posture at the time, which he didn’t like. “I can’t do that, but can he do whatever he wants? From the first day he walked in, it’s been in chaos,” Victor snapped, and the model snapped:

No, he can’t do what he wants, but do you think doing it is beautiful? Do you think it’s cute? Both are wrong, both are wrong. But by**, man, you’re the oldest guy in ‘The Farm’. You have two daughters, for**, seeing you at home. Do you think that doing that, everyone sitting here on this couch, is beautiful? Humiliating people? Dayane Mello

“They’re both wrong, ok. It’s not because I’m the oldest person that I don’t have attitude, so what if I have two daughters? I don’t care. I don’t think it’s cute what he does, he humiliates everyone “, replied Victor.

Tati Quebra Barraco, Marina Ferrari, Lary Bottino then joined the discussion. “Hey, Day, so why did you laugh when Rico took the microphone?”, Marina asked, referring to the moment when the comedian provoked a punishment.

“In Dynho’s fight she laughed, here she laughed,” shouted Tati. “Day, but I saw the situation. I saw Day laughing at Rico’s situation and she judged Victor,” stated Lary.

“In the bedroom, she didn’t agree with me, she said that I was laughing, me and Aline,” countered Rico.

The pawns followed in a generalized discussion, mainly needling Rico’s posture, and Victor finished:

Do we have to stay here just watching him make chaos? The message is given, every time he does this, he will have a return, yes, because he is being a boy here, he is not being a man. A man resolves with words, if he cannot resolve with words and he is being a boy, then we will be a boy just like him. Victor Pecoraro

“Man, it’s not you, my love,” Dayane joked.