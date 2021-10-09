Dayane reveals that she feels guilty about her daughter

Dayane Mello and Rico Melquiades talked a lot during breakfast today. The girl revealed having trauma from abandonment and said that she is only at A Fazenda 13 for her daughter, Sofia.

“Sometimes I have a lot of pain in the conscience of leaving my daughter and coming to work. I feel pain, because I have this trauma of abandonment. I want to be a perfect mother, I want to be the perfect person for her”, said the model .

Rico opined: “But you’re here for this, to give your daughter the very best.” Day nodded and added, “I know that, but the feeling inside sometimes isn’t that, because of our traumas.”

The farmer of the week analyzed: “I know. But the difference is that you’re here for her.” The former Gran Fratello Vip participant said that she always sees the girl’s photos: “I look at her picture every day, and I put it in my head. It’s for her that I’m here, not for me.”

The ex-participant of On Vacation with the Ex said that this is a great opportunity: “To give her the best, so that when she is a girl, she will have everything you didn’t have in one day”.

The model agreed: “Exactly. Exactly. She already has everything I didn’t have, you know? Do you know what is the most important thing I didn’t have? Father and mother, when I was little. She does.”

Earlier, Day reminisced about teenage moments and talked about Lucas, his deceased brother.

Party in rural casino. 4th party features Make U Sweat

1 / 20 The Farm 2021: Sthefane says she’s jealous of Bil Play/PlayPlus two / 20 The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night Play/Playplus 3 / 20 The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night Play/Playplus 4 / 20 The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night Play/Playplus 5 / 20 The Farm 2021: Dayane at the Casino Party Play/Playplus 6 / 20 The Farm 2021: Tati at the Casino Party Play/Playplus 7 / 20 The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night Play/Playplus 8 / 20 The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night Play/Playplus 9 / 20 The Farm 2021: Solange and Tati talk about Rico at the casino party Play/PlayPlus 10 / 20 The Farm 2021: Rico dropped on the dance floor Play/Playplus 11 / 20 The Farm 2021: Rico dropped on the dance floor Play/Playplus 12 / 20 The Farm 2021: Bil Carries Dynho Play/Playplus 13 / 20 The Farm 2021: Dynho sleeps during the party Play/Playplus 14 / 20 The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoy the dance floor Play/Playplus 15 / 20 The Farm 2021: Arcrebian enjoying the dance floor Play/Playplus 16 / 20 The Farm 2021: Rich enjoying the party Play/Playplus 17 / 20 2021 Farm: Gui Araujo enjoys party Play/Playplus 18 / 20 The Farm 2021: Ste dances during party Play/Playplus 19 / 20 The Farm 2021: Rico and Gui Araujo plan to drink alcohol in gel Play/Playplus 20 / 20 The Farm 2021: Rico talks to Tati after disagreements Play/Playplus