Dayane talks about Lucas, his late brother

This morning Dayane Mello and Rico Melquiades were talking during breakfast when the model recalled moments of adolescence, and talked about Lucas, her deceased brother.

The former Gran Fratello Vip participant said she ran away from home to go to a show: “My friend hid in a street near my house, I go out the window at midnight, travel with her for 1 hour and a half, when I get there, who do I meet? My brother who died, Lucas. He’s there with his friends in the parking lot drinking beer.”

Rico was curious about the story: “Did he tell your father?” he asked. Day explained that he wasn’t: “He was my accomplice. Lucas was always my accomplice. He: ‘Dayane, what are you doing here?’ He knew I couldn’t leave.”

The girl said that she had problems returning to the house after the show: “I enjoyed it, I arrive at 6 am, my window was closed”.