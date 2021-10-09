Déa Lúcia, mother of Paulo Gustavo, invited to close the CPI at Covid, refuses: ‘I won’t do that’

Déa Lúcia and Paulo Gustavo (Photo: Globo)

Invited to participate in the closing ceremony of Covid’s CPI, Déa Lúcia, Paulo Gustavo’s mother, refused. The comedian died in May this year, a victim of the disease.

– I won’t participate at all. This CPI became a political CPI, headed by Renan Calheiros and Omar Aziz. Do you think it’s serious and that it’s going to lead to something? They are already in an election year. I won’t do that. I’m going to give my speeches at the right time, on my hammocks, and as I did on Criança Esperança and on Ana Maria’s program (Braga). I’m not going to mess with politics. I was invited this week now. I thanked him for the invitation and said I wouldn’t go. We’ve already had a thousand things to impeach this guy. Does the Centrão have the courage? Am I going to get into this cat’s nest? Never meddled, I won’t meddle now. I’ll get in at the right time, according to the candidate I have. If a third way appears. It looks like it’s painting, but nothing has been confirmed. If I show up, I’ll go to social media. But clap your hands for Renan Calheiros? Only if I was really crazy. Only if Paulo Gustavo were to resuscitate and say: “Mom, I’m going to hit your face”.

Déa says she was also invited to run for senator, but she doesn’t reveal which party and says she’s not interested. She regrets that they are using her son’s name to make politics:

– How they use his name. It’s impressive. If you need me for a serious campaign, for children and seniors, I will. You can call me. For politics, no. I thought it would be a serious CPI, but it wasn’t. It won’t come to anything, it will end up in pizza.

