Decisive reserve, Sasha celebrates Atlantic stage: ‘Each one matters’

Even in reserve, forward Eduardo Sasha has been decisive for Atltico in the Brazilian Championship. In 15 matches – 12 of them coming off the bench – the 29-year-old contributed two goals and three assists. The good moment made him recognize the importance of the cast in the leader’s campaign.

Sasha entered the second half on Wednesday and scored the goal of the 2-2 draw against Chapecoense, at Arena Cond, for the 24th round. The result made the Atltico expand from ten to 11 points the slack in first place. “Happy to have joined and helped the team once again. This shows more and more that Atltico has a very strong squad, that each one has its importance and that each one has the notion that at any moment they can help. I’m happy of having helped once again and having managed to maintain our invincibility,” he said.

Before the goal against Chape, Sasha was decisive by scoring to ensure the victory over Juventude (2-1) and by distributing assists in the draws with Fluminense (1-1) and Red Bull Bragantino (1-1). The striker also made a decisive pass in the 3-0 against Bahia. The good moment made him receive compliments.

“We’re always happy for the recognition, we like to be recognized for our work. With me, it’s not different. It’s always nice to get in and help in some way. I feel happy and honored. We have to continue in this footprint. Regardless of whether I’m playing or joining. for as long as it takes – few or many – I’ll always try to do my best and be able to help in some way,” he added.

Atltico’s ‘Talism’, Eduardo Sasha disputes a spot as the starting lineup for the match against Cear. The teams face off from 4:30 pm this Saturday, in Mineiro, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Nationals.