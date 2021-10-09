Denialist kills pharmacist brother who applied vaccines against Covid

USA: Denier confronted pharmacist brother wanting to know “why the government was poisoning people with vaccine.” Man still took the life of his sister-in-law and his mother’s friend



Image: dothaneagle

A man was indicted for his brother’s death in Maryland, USA. According to the indictment document, 46-year-old Jeffrey Allen Burnham murdered pharmacist brother Brian Robinette, 58, because he was administering Covid-19 vaccines, he said. WUSA-TV, affiliated broadcaster of the network CBS.

Jeffrey, says the prosecution, that “confronted the brother” wanting to know “why the US government was poisoning people with vaccine“. The accused was seen saying several times “Brian knows something!“.

Investigators believe Burnham also shot and killed Kelly Sue Robinette, 57, Brian’s wife, and another woman, identified as Rebecca Reynolds, 83, a friend of his mother’s. Police said he confessed the crimes to a member of the fire department.

Jeffrey Burnham lived in Cumberland, Maryland, and is suspected of committing the crimes in two communities more than 100 miles from his home. He will answer for triple murder.

Jeffrey Allen Burnham

The bodies of brother Brian and sister-in-law Kelly Sue were found at the Ellicott City home on Thursday (30). The third victim, Rebecca, was found dead the day before in her hometown of Cumberland.

The circumstances of these deaths have not been fully clarified. The motivation of the crimes is yet to be investigated, but witnesses reported that he was opposed to the immunization.

According to authorities, Burnham stole his brother’s Corvette car and stopped at someone’s house for gas after the murders. He said that the person “would see him on TV” and that his brother was “killing people with covid vaccine applications“. The speech aroused suspicion and that’s when the state police were called.

The police’s main line of investigation is that the suspect committed the killings because he believed his brother was helping the government to “to poison” people giving vaccines. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends immunization as the most efficient means of controlling the coronavirus epidemic and minimizing the effects of the disease.

In testimony, the mother of the author of the crimes said that she was surprised and even suspected her son’s mental health. According to her, the son said that the “FBI was after them“.

Burnham was arrested in Davis, West Virginia, on Oct. 1 and is being held without bail. Its preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:00 am on November 5th.

Friends raise money for the couple’s children

Neighbors reported that the Robinettes were long-time residents of Ellicott City and that they have adopted two children who are now young adults.

Brian, Kelly and the children

The Kelly and Brian Robinette Memorial Fund, established Monday (4) by family friends, lamented the couple’s tragic deaths and shed some light on lives taken too soon.

“Kelly’s infectious laugh and Brian’s dry sense of humor brightened our lives”, said the GoFundMe page. “They raised two amazing children in Howard County and left their mark on our schools, teachers, parents and now a new generation of young adults..”

The purpose of fundraising is to raise money for the couple’s two surviving children, providing them with financial support and helping them to “manage the costs associated with the unexpected loss of your parents”.

