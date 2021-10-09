Denis Villeneuve says he would love to make a James Bond movie

the director of Dune, Denis Villeneuve, said he would love to make a James Bond movie. The agent 007 it has already won many versions and faces in cinema and the director wants to put his name on this story.

“I would love to do a James Bond movie one day”, Villeneuve told IndieWire. “It’s a character I’ve been with since my childhood. I have a great affection for Bond. It would be a great challenge to try to restart him after what Daniel did. What Daniel Craig brought to Bond was so unique, strong and honestly incomparable. It’s the last James Bond. Can’t wait to see Cary’s movie. I’m so excited. I’m one of the biggest Bond fans.“

“I don’t know if that would happen, but it would be a privilege. That would be pure cinematic joy.”

In the last movie in the franchise with Daniel Craig, 007: No Time to Die, James Bond (Craig) has retired from agent life, but his peace is broken when his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), who works at the CIA, asks for his help, which puts Bond on the trail of a new villain armed with dangerous technology. The film is currently being shown in theaters.

In Villeneuve’s next work, the new adaptation of Dune, Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) is an aristocrat whose family accepts to control the desert planet Arrakis, producer of a valuable resource and disputed by several noble families. He is forced to flee into the desert – with the help of his mother – and joins nomadic tribes, eventually leading them because of his advanced mental abilities.

the book of Frank Herbert is known as one of the most complex works in science fiction history, and has already yielded a big screen adaptation directed by David Lynch, in 1984. In Brazil, the books of the Duna franchise are published by Editora Aleph.

Dune debuts in October 21, 2021 in Brazilian cinemas and, according to the screening window, it should enter 35 days later for the catalog of HBO Max.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main news of pop culture (t.me/omelete).