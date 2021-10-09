Dental problems increase risk of severe Covid-19 in heart disease patients, study says

A study found that the poor oral health increases the risk of developing Covid-19 in severe form, especially in people with a heart condition. The discovery was made by a group of scientists at Cairo University, Egypt, in partnership with members of the American Academy of Cardiology.

According to the authors, the study evaluated the oral health status, severity of Covid-19 symptoms and C-reactive protein levels (which determine when there is inflammation in the body) and duration of recovery in 86 Egyptian patients with illnesses. cardiac and Covid-19 confirmed by laboratory examination.

The finding took into account that the oral cavity is a potential reservoir for respiratory pathogens and previous studies have linked poor oral hygiene with increased inflammation from Covid-19 and cardiovascular disease. According to the researchers, the severity of Covid-19 was also associated with an inflammatory response.

“Oral tissues can act as reservoirs for SARS-CoV-2, developing a high viral load in the oral cavity,” said Ahmed Mustafa Basuoni, Cairo University cardiology consultant and lead author of the study.

Given this finding, the research team recommends the maintenance and improvement of hygiene measures in oral health, especially during Covid-19 infection.

“Simple measures such as proper oral hygiene practice, raising awareness of the importance of oral health in relation to Covid-19 infection or systemic diseases using the media and community medicine, regular visits to the dentist, especially in patients with disease heart, and use of mouthwashes [antimicrobianos] [poderiam ajudar na] preventing or reducing the severity of Covid-19″ said Basuoni.

Using a questionnaire, researchers at Cairo University assessed the severity of Covid-19 and determined a classification to determine the effect on the oral health of patients. Data on the Covid-19 RT-PCR exams were also collected.

According to the researchers, poor oral health has been correlated with high CRP values ​​and late recovery, especially in patients with heart disease.

“Oral health should be part of the anamnesis and routine examination in cardiac patients,” said Basuoni.

“Measures of good oral hygiene, with regular visits to the dentist, must be instructed to all cardiac patients. We need to give more space in research to these risk factors, which can be easily modified”, he described in the study.