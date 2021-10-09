Deolane says she has no contact with Kevin’s mother: “I don’t help anyone”

Attorney Deolane Bezerra revealed that she has no contact with MC Kevin’s family. The funkeiro died in May this year after falling from the 5th floor of a hotel in Rio de Janeiro, and a series of controversies involved the influencer and Kevin’s mother, Valquíria Nascimento, after her death.

In an interview with Quem, Deolane said that she does not need to close ties with her ex-mother-in-law, and assumed that she would not help her husband’s family.

“I don’t help anyone, because no one has ever helped me until today. The only person I owe anything is my mother and she’s the one I’m going to help. But the relationship with her is calm. Our link was Kevin, and now each one goes on with their lives,” said Deolane.

“I believe that the problems have all been resolved and each one follows its own path. I like to be in places where I am loved, not tolerated”, he adds.

Haters

As for the haters, which she also conquered after being very successful on social networks, the lawyer said that she doesn’t care about other people’s opinions and usually hits haters accordingly.

“I really answer. I don’t know how to deal with silence. But I learned that a nail that sticks out gets hammered. So, if I bother, it’s because I’m successful. It’s a sign that I’m being seen. And hater, for me, is synonymous with very idle people, who have nothing to do in life and who live oozing hatred on the hidden internet. Most don’t even show their faces. I don’t worry about that”, he guarantees.

