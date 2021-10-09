“desperately” needs Perez to score

F1 IN TURKEY: HAMILTON LEADS FREE WORKOUTS, EXCHANGES ENGINE PARTS AND LOSES 10 POSITIONS | Briefing

In the sum of the last six races of the year, Sergio Pérez and George Russell, Red Bull and Williams drivers respectively, scored the same amount of points in Formula 1. But it is clear that, in the midst of the fight for the Constructors’ World title, the Red Bull needs more. And starts charging Pérez.

Chief Christian Horner spoke about the matter during the weekend in Turkey. Despite acknowledging the problems outside of the Mexican, he gave the letter: he needs to score well and quickly.

Christian Horner needs Sergio Pérez to score for Red Bull soon (Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

“I think we’ve scored 16 points in the last six races, which is a combination of bad luck and other things we can regret. We desperately need him to be up there in the remaining races,” he said.

“In the last two races we were on the podium. Of course we had the lane limit problem at Monza, he had a bad pit-stop at Sochi and evidently the tire choice proved to be wrong on that lap. [na Rússia]. Things could have gone different for him, but I’m sure he’ll solve it in the last seven races,” he said.

