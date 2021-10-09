Last Monday (4) Facebook suffered a global crash and went offline, along with its main platforms, Instagram and WhatsApp. The problem generated many memes, however, many people stopped to reflect how the tools are fundamental in their daily lives.

The main hit was with the messaging app, which has become one of the most common means of communication, reaching more than 2 billion users in 180 countries. However, what many people don’t know is that the app is little used in the country where it was created, the United States.

Did you know WhatsApp is not popular in the US? Understand the reason. Credits: Antonio Salaverry/Shutterstock

According to a survey by Pew Research Center, less than 20% of smartphone users in the US use the tool. While in Brazil, 99% of smartphones have the application installed, according to the Panorama Mobile Time/Opinion Box survey.

There are some reasons why Americans do not use WhatsApp. One of the main ones is the SMS culture. A large part of the US population has mobile phone plans that cover free SMS, so they are already used to the tool that is available for all cell phones.

Another factor of great relevance are other messaging applications, including Messenger, which is owned by Facebook. In 2021, 87% of Americans used Messenger, 34% FaceTime, 34% Zoom, 28% Snapchat, while WhatsApp was used by only 25%.

Among the most popular messaging apps in the United States is also Apple’s own: iMessage. The tool is present on iOS devices, which are used by 50% of mobile phone consumers in the country.

Featured Image Credits: André Fogaça/Olhar Digital

