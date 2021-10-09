Dodô do Pixote and countryman Zé Neto arrive in Aparecida after a pilgrimage

Dodô, singer of the pagode group Pixote, arrived in Aparecida (SP) yesterday after fulfilling a promise and walking from the capital, São Paulo, to the sanctuary city.

There were five days of pilgrimage in total, and the singer came to walk 40 km a day. The distance from São Paulo to Aparecida is about 188 km.

Willing to pay a promise, the singer’s personal mission was shared with his followers on Instagram. Dodô underwent emergency ulcer surgery in 2018 and was also one of the artists affected by the lack of concerts in the pandemic.

When he arrived in town yesterday, the singer was very emotional, cried, and knelt in front of the Aparecida Sanctuary. This weekend, thousands of pilgrims are heading on foot to the city of the temple to celebrate the Catholic saint, whose national holiday is next Tuesday (12).

Zé Neto also made a pilgrimage

Another singer who headed to Aparecida last week was Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristiano. The countryman has been making the pilgrimage for four years, and this year he was mounted on a donkey from the city of Camanducaia, on the border between MG and SP. The distance was longer than that of Dodô, Zé Neto covered about 237 km.

Zé Neto’s pilgrimage began on September 29th and the singer shared his arrival in the city, on the 3rd of September, with a message of faith, after being criticized by some animal advocates for riding a donkey.

“Faith is the only medicine to cure humanity. If your insides are at peace, the rest is no matter! May we be more doctors, and less judges. Thanks to the people who love me, and those who don’t know me either.” , wrote Zé Neto.