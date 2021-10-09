Dollar rises to R$ 5.517, the highest value since April; Ibovespa is stable

After closing almost stable in the last session, the dollar ended Thursday (7) at a high of 0.57%, quoted at R$ 5.517 on sale, amending the fourth consecutive day of gains against the real. Value is the highest reached by the American currency in more than five months, since April 20, when it hit R$ 5.551.

The Ibovespa reached its third consecutive trading session of stability, having registered a slight increase of 0.02%, to 110,585.43 points — remaining at around 110 thousand points for the fourth day. In the week, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) accumulates a low of 2.05%.

With today’s performance, the dollar now adds 6.33% appreciation against the real in 2021. The Ibovespa, on the other hand, has registered a 7.08% drop since the beginning of the year.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Not even US helped real

Persistent international and domestic uncertainties have dampened hopes that at least one of the problems that have been worrying investors in recent weeks — the US debt ceiling crisis — will be resolved.

US officials have warned of the importance of raising the ceiling before the country runs out of money, but Republican lawmakers, opposed to Joe Biden’s government, have shown resistance to making it more flexible. Today, however, the party’s top Senate representative, Mitch McConnell, proposed an extension of the debt ceiling until December, momentarily relieving the stress.

“In general, however, I still see a challenging economic scenario, which should keep the markets with high volatility,” said in a blog Dan Kawa, CIO of TAG Investimentos, citing high inflation around the world as influencing factors, the expectation reduction of stimulus in the main economies and signs of accommodation of growth.

All these variables have harmed the performance of riskier assets — such as the Brazilian currency — in recent weeks.

Around here, same pending issues

In Brazil, “investors should continue to follow discussions around the same disputes over the last few weeks in Brasília,” said Victor Beyruti, from the economic team at Guide Investimentos, in a statement, mentioning agendas such as the PEC dos Precatórios, the reform of the Income Tax and the debate around the extension of emergency aid for the population.

The lack of resources within the Brazilian spending ceiling has been a constant cause for concern for local investors, and was identified by Citi as the main factor behind the devaluation of the real.

(With Reuters)