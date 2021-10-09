Doria rebuts Saúde and says SP will continue to apply Coronavac in 2022

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria, said this Friday (8) that the state will continue buying, producing and applying the Coronavac vaccine, even if the Ministry of Health does not close new contracts for the National Immunization Plan (PNI) of 2022.

The statement was given today during an event to announce the expansion of the Integral Education Program.

Along with the state secretary of Education Rossieli Soares, João Doria criticized the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga. “I regret that the health minister has given himself the task of being a robot of a denialist administration of President Jair Bolsonaro is a robot of denial practices that attacked Coronavac from the beginning.”

The governor of São Paulo said that the Ministry of Health hindered the start of immunization with Coronavac before January 17, when the first dose was applied in the state.

At the time, the Health Minister was General Eduardo Pazuello.

João Doria also said that Ceará, Espírito Santo and Pará bought 4 million doses of the vaccine, and that Coronavac is the one that has been applied the most in the world, with 1.25 billion doses.

Conditions for Coronavac in 2022

On Tuesday (5), Minister Marcelo Queiroga said that Coronavac will integrate the National Immunization Program (PNI), in a new contract between the federal government and the Butantan Institute, if it has the final approval of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa ).

Currently, the immunizing agent has only emergency approval.

On the same day, the CPI of the Pandemic in the Senate determined a period of 48 hours for the Ministry of Health to explain the position.

According to the approved application, the folder must provide data on the National Immunization Plan for 2022, the vaccine stocks for this year, in addition to providing a justification for the discontinuation of the use of the Coronavac vaccine in 2022.