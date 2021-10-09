Dr. Jairo · 360,000 syphilis cases were registered in 36 months; see symptoms

Brazil accumulated more than 360,000 cases of syphilis between January 2018 and June 2020, reveal the latest data available on the subject. The problem is that this picture may not portray the country’s reality. Specialists from the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD), who carried out the survey based on the Ministry of Health, suspect that with the Covid-19 pandemic, which has negatively impacted consultations and preventive exams, it is estimated that thousands of patients did not seek health services when they manifested signs and symptoms of this disease.

For dermatologists, the chances of an installed underreporting board are high, which compromises the strategies to face this public health problem. The latest numbers made available by the Ministry of Health, referring to the range from January to June 2020, account for 49 thousand occurrences of acquired syphilis. This corresponds to an average of 8,200 cases registered per month, that is, a drop of 36% compared to what was reported every 30 days in 2019.

Between January and December 2019, the epidemiological surveillance system indicated the existence of 152.9 thousand cases of acquired syphilis, which represents a monthly average of 12,800 records. In 2018, the accumulated result for the year was 158.9 thousand occurrences, or 13.2 thousand per month. Despite the observation of a downward trend – from one year to another – this variation did not reach 4% in the pre-pandemic (2018-2019).

“Even if the numbers continued to fall, which is what everyone wants, this would hardly happen at a rate of around 30%. Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection, which has been of great concern to physicians due to the endemic way in which it has established itself in Brazil, largely due to behavioral patterns and gaps in prevention and treatment policies”, says Heitor de Sá Gonçalves, vice-president of the SBD.

The syphilis picture worsens when the historical series is expanded. Between 2010 and 2020, Brazil reached the sum of 783,000 cases of acquired syphilis, following an exponential growth rate. Eleven years ago (2010), 3,925 occurrences of this infection were recorded. A decade later, this number was 39 times higher (152.9 thousand). The detection rate followed the same pace. It grew 34 times: from 2.1 records per group of 100,000 inhabitants in 2010 to 72.8 in 2019.

Pregnant women are more at risk

According to data from the Ministry of Health, this infection mainly affects the male population. Between 2010 and 2020, of the nearly 800,000 registered cases, 59.8% were men. Women represented 40.2%. However, even with a lower percentage, they add another factor of concern, as many manifest symptoms during pregnancy, with a high risk of contamination of newborns, giving rise to congenital syphilis.

In the period from 2010 to 2020, 357.1 thousand women were diagnosed with syphilis acquired during pregnancy. Most of them were aged between 20 and 29 years (53% of cases). Next, there were, respectively, patients aged 15 to 19 years (25%) and aged 30 to 39 years (19%). The other age periods amounted to only 3%. Another relevant indicator is the low educational level of those infected.

Of all pregnant women with syphilis, 29% had incomplete primary education, which suggests the highest prevalence in socioeconomically vulnerable populations. Then there were the groups with complete high school (17%); incomplete medium (14%); and complete elementary school (10%). Those with higher education represented only 2% and the illiterate 1%. However, 27% did not report schooling.

Another fact that reinforces the greater risk to which the population with less purchasing power or level of education is exposed is the ethnic origin of the infected. More than half (55.9%) of women with acquired syphilis, between 2010 and 2020, were mixed race and 9.9% black. In turn, white pregnant women accounted for 23.7% of the records; yellow and indigenous groups together accounted for only 0.4% of the total. Those who did not declare color/race reached 9.7%.

According to official data, congenital syphilis – directly related to the contamination of women – is also a growing problem. In the first six months of 2020, the country recorded 8,900 diagnoses of the disease in newborns, that is, 1,500 patients each month. Eleven years earlier, in 2010, the average was much smaller and was around only 579 monthly records. When comparing the period from 2010 to 2019, cases jumped from 6,946 to 24,130 diagnoses per year.

Under-notification

For the coordinator of the SBD’s STI & AIDS Department, Márcio Soares Serra, the underreporting should be carefully observed, as it can aggravate the situation in the long and medium terms. “Many people have not been able to or are afraid to schedule appointments because of Covid-19. There is, for example, a decrease in prenatal care among women. Another point is that we do not have an active search for contacts in Brazil. Furthermore, although syphilis is a notifiable disease, this is not always done. Together, all these factors can further complicate our epidemiological situation,” he said.

According to Márcio Serra, early diagnosis makes the patient more likely not to develop more severe forms of the disease. “Primary and secondary syphilis can progress without treatment. If the patient remains with latent syndrome for a long time, he will continue to transmit. I think this is one of the worst factors that can further aggravate what we are currently seeing”, he emphasized. He also warns of the lack of awareness campaigns on sexually transmitted diseases. “In the past, we had IST campaigns during carnival and other periods. Now, not even that,” he lamented.

The high prevalence of this sexually transmitted infection also appears in other countries. In the United States, in the last decade, syphilis has established itself as a public health problem. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2019, 129,813 cases were reported in that country. Since reaching a historic low in 2000 and 2001, the syphilis rate among North Americans has been increasing annually, with a variation of 11% more in the numbers, when comparing 2018 and 2019 (last available data).

“This is an international trend and Brazil is part of the group of nations with alarming numbers. As it is a disease with a serious evolution, even fatal if not treated properly and early, it is essential that doctors and public authorities remain alert, acting in educational prevention actions and supporting the diagnosis and treatment phases”, evaluates Heitor de Sá Gonçalves .

What are the signs and symptoms?

caused by bacteria Treponema pallidum, syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) with different stages of evolution and varied clinical symptoms, including dermatological manifestations. As the vice president of SBD points out, although it is still highly prevalent, the disease has a simple and effective treatment, through the use of benzathine penicillin, which is administered according to the patient’s clinical stage.

Syphilis can be classified as primary, secondary, latent or tertiary syphilis. In the primary stage, it usually presents as a small sore at the entry site of the bacteria (penis, vagina, cervix, anus or mouth), which appears a few days after infection. The wound is usually painless and disappears on its own after a few weeks.

When the infection is not treated, the bacteria remain in the body and the disease progresses to the stages of secondary syphilis (when spots, papules and other lesions can occur on the body, including the palms of the hands and soles of the feet, in addition to fever, illness. being, headache and swelling) or latent syphilis (asymptomatic phase, when no more signs or symptoms appear).

After the latency period, which can last from two to 40 years, the disease progresses to tertiary syphilis, a serious condition that leads to dysfunction of various organs and can cause the patient’s death, usually presenting ulcerated lesions on the skin, in addition to bone, cardiovascular and neurological complications.

In addition to acquired syphilis, another form of manifestation of this STI is congenital syphilis, transmitted via the placental route from mother to child. The condition causes different symptoms in the newborn, such as: low birth weight or difficulty in gaining weight; neurological sequelae; joint inflammation; bone pain; visual loss; reduced hearing or deafness; between others. The disease is commonly responsible for miscarriages, prematurity and neonatal death.

How to prevent?

Using a male or female condom during sexual intercourse is the safest way to prevent syphilis. Every patient who engages in risky sexual activities or is exposed to unprotected intercourse should seek a healthcare facility as soon as possible to perform the rapid syphilis detection test. The exam is free on the public network.

Pregnant women should also test for syphilis. If the pregnant woman receives the diagnosis and undergoes adequate treatment, it is possible to prevent transmission to the child. “For this reason, it is extremely important to insist on testing patients with an active sexual life. For dermatologists, the recommendation of the SBD is to pay extra attention, since skin manifestations are relevant and recurrent signs in this type of infection”, concluded Sá Gonçalves.

