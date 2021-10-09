Drivers abandon Uber due to rising fuel cost

Brazilians have one more problem today on the list of suffering caused by the pandemic: it is increasingly difficult to catch a Uber.

prices of Gasoline, which soared almost 40% compared to a year ago to more than 7 reais per liter in some cities, are weighing on drivers’ expenses and causing many to give up working in the largest Uber market outside the USA.

The most expensive fuel accounts for most of the inflation in Brazil, now at more than 10% a year for the first time since 2016.

After five years as an application driver at Rio de Janeiro, Luciana Carvalho, 51, returned to work as a tour guide in January when she noticed that fuel prices were rising steadily while her fares remained stable.

“The numbers don’t add up when you spend 10, 12 hours on the streets and earn less than a year ago,” she said.

Many drivers are off the streets until costs go down. Others are making more permanent moves: selling their cars or returning leased vehicles in search of other sources of income.

In São Paulo, Latin America’s largest city and one of the busiest in the world for Uber, 25% of the platform’s drivers and competitor 99, owned by Chinese company Didi Global, have stopped working since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Association of Drivers of São Paulo Applications, Amasp.

Uber’s problems are just one of many caused by rising fuel prices in Latin America.

In Brazil, the president Jair Bolsonaro it has faced the constant threat of a strike by truckers dissatisfied with the rising cost of diesel, as well as a decline in popularity as cooking gas has become more expensive.

In Mexico, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador recently imposed limits on cooking gas prices, driving inflation to double the central bank’s target.

It’s also a global issue. As the pandemic subsides and people return to work, energy prices are rising everywhere, with suppliers scrambling to keep up with demand. Gas stations across the UK have dried up, while China is gobbling up available fuels before what must be a freezing winter.

The loss of Uber drivers and longer waiting times for a car have irritated passengers around the world. Expenses related to the San Francisco-based company’s efforts to lure workers back were the main contributors to its larger-than-expected second-quarter losses.

car shortage

To further complicate matters in Brazil, many drivers who work for Uber do not own their vehicles, and rental companies have raised rates due in part to a shortage of cars. Teros consultancy, from São Paulo, estimates that rental companies have increased prices by more than 20% this year.

Those who remain behind the wheel are choosing to work for more expensive services, like the “Uber Black”, or they often refuse low-cost travel.

“I’ve been in the red for three months,” said Joyce Travassos, 56, a driver from Rio de Janeiro. “I need to change four tires and I can’t afford – you have to really consider where you’re going” on her travels, she said.

“We have to be strategic,” said São Paulo driver Jeter Magno Cruz dos Santos. “A driver without a strategy can’t take it.”

Uber and 99 increased the percentage of driver take-home sales in September, but that did little to help them cope with rising costs.

“The adjustments did not bring relief,” said Eduardo Lima, president of Amasp. “If we don’t get better rates or a reduction in fuel prices, even more drivers will abandon” the platforms.

Uber said in a statement that Brazil is facing a “high demand scenario” with the reopening of cities, and that the price increase is automatically triggered when the number of trips exceeds that of drivers. “For drivers, it’s an incentive to serve busier areas and helps to rebalance the market now,” said Andre Monteiro, spokesman for Uber.

This can do little to help Brazilians desperate for a race.

After a night trip last month from Belo Horizonte to São Paulo, Eunice Ferreira de Souza was trapped in a bus station at dawn. Eight app drivers accepted and canceled the 35-year-old hair stylist’s call before she got a ride home.

“Today, whenever a driver accepts, I immediately send a message promising a tip,” she said.